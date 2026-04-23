Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2026

News provided byCommunity Heritage Financial, Inc.
Apr 23, 2026, 13:04 ET
MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTCID: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $970 thousand, or 51.5%, over net income of $1.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2025. Compared to fourth quarter 2025 results of $2.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, net income improved $484 thousand, or 20.4%.
Balance Sheet
Assets totaled $1.15 billion as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $24.3 million since December 31, 2025, and an increase of $95.3 million since March 31, 2025. Growth since December 31, 2025 was driven by growth in deposits and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of $12.0 million and $9.0 million, respectively. Growth since March 31, 2025 was driven by growth in deposits and advances from the FHLB of $64.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively.
Loan balances outstanding grew to $947.9 million as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $17.1 million, or 7.3% annualized from December 31, 2025, and $84.6 million, or 9.8%, from March 31, 2025. Residential loans, including home equity loans, commercial and industrial loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, grew $7.4 million, $6.1 million, and $5.1 million, respectively, since December 31, 2025. A decline in construction and land development loans of $2.7 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios. Since March 31, 2025, growth in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, construction and land development loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $30.7 million, $19.0 million, $15.5 million, $13.7 million, and $8.7 million, respectively, contributed to total net growth of $84.6 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $10.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $8.4 million for the same period in 2025. On a quarterly basis, the net interest margin (the "NIM") increased from 3.36% during the first quarter of 2025 to 3.56% and 3.62% during the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, respectively. The Company's improving NIM reflects continued upward repricing of fixed rate loans and securities booked during a period of lower interest rates, and a falling cost of total funds driven by cuts to short-term interest rates during the fourth quarters of both 2024 and 2025 by the Federal Reserve Bank. The Company's yield on earning assets increased from 5.29% for the first quarter of 2025 to 5.39% for the first quarter of 2026. The Company's cost of funds decreased from 2.06% for the first quarter of 2025 to 1.85% for the first quarter of 2026.
Noninterest Income
Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2026 vs. Fourth Quarter 2025 – Noninterest income in the first quarter 2026 declined $253 thousand compared to the fourth quarter 2025. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $191 thousand with decreased mortgage origination and sale activity, reflecting volatile interest rates during the first quarter of 2026. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $36 thousand and reflected equity market performance on a relative basis.
First Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2025 – Noninterest income increased $49 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue increased $73 thousand with modest improvement in quarterly secondary market sales volume. In addition, card and merchant services fees and service charges on deposits increased $32 thousand and $28 thousand, respectively, with increased transaction volume and account growth. Other noninterest income decreased $72 thousand as broker fees received in 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration qualified loans totaling $72 thousand were not replicated in 2026.
Noninterest Expense
Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2026 vs. Fourth Quarter 2025 – Noninterest expense decreased $337 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The decrease included decreases in (i) FDIC insurance expense of $189 thousand, as the fourth quarter 2025 expense included a one-time $200 thousand accrual adjustment, and (ii) salaries and employee benefits expense of $122 thousand, reflecting lower health care costs.
First Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2025 – Noninterest expense increased $593 thousand quarter over quarter. Growth included increases in data and item processing of $185 thousand, salaries and employee benefits expense of $132 thousand, occupancy and equipment expense of $91 thousand, and other noninterest expenses of $157 thousand. The increase in data and item processing reflected general growth and increased processing activity. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected annual merit increases and new hire activity. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was driven by additional lease and depreciation expense associated with the relocation of an existing branch facility and the renovation of a second branch facility. The increase in other noninterest expenses included increases in donations and sponsorships expense of $40 thousand, training and development expense of $35 thousand and ATM card expenses of $27 thousand.
Asset Quality
The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (the "ACL") to loans (the "ACL – loans ratio") was 1.02% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 1.06% as of December 31, 2025. The ACL as of December 31, 2025 included a specific reserve totaling $748 thousand representing 100% of the outstanding balance of a single commercial loan to a borrower that uncovered internal theft by one of its owners. Exclusive of this specific reserve and the related loan balance, the adjusted ACL – loans ratio as of December 31, 2025 was 0.98%. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank charged off the balance of $748 thousand. The increase in the ACL – loans ratio from 0.98%, as adjusted, as of December 31, 2025 to 1.02% as of March 31, 2026 generally reflected geopolitical turmoil and the uncertainty of the impact on economic conditions. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank also recorded a loan loss recovery of $653 thousand related to a loan charged off in 2021. As a result of the loan loss recovery, offset by the increase in the ACL, the Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $77 thousand during the first quarter of 2026.
As of March 31, 2026, non-performing assets totaled $1.2 million, or 0.11% of total assets, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets as of December 31, 2025, and $1.5 million, or 0.14% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and zero percent for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share on April 17, 2026, payable on May 8, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2026.
Reclassification
Reclassifications of certain previously reported amounts have been made to conform to current period reporting. No such reclassifications were significant.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives, and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
John A. Scaldara, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
301-371-3070
|
Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
As of Period End
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 41,117,713
|
$ 30,707,438
|
$ 28,508,739
|
$ 67,210,170
|
$ 41,754,293
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
51,710,763
|
53,681,375
|
54,390,834
|
46,712,422
|
42,514,398
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
85,592,007
|
86,553,557
|
87,642,810
|
88,807,858
|
90,382,973
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
50,414
|
78,511
|
73,338
|
92,176
|
93,416
|
Total securities held-to-maturity
|
85,541,593
|
86,475,046
|
87,569,472
|
88,715,682
|
90,289,557
|
Total securities
|
137,252,356
|
140,156,421
|
141,960,306
|
135,428,104
|
132,803,955
|
Equity securities, at cost
|
2,709,200
|
2,281,700
|
951,700
|
1,426,700
|
1,901,700
|
Loans
|
947,933,729
|
930,855,154
|
899,798,030
|
872,116,129
|
863,383,714
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
9,701,472
|
9,842,370
|
9,648,797
|
8,675,088
|
8,525,628
|
Loans, net
|
938,232,257
|
921,012,784
|
890,149,233
|
863,441,041
|
854,858,086
|
Loans held for sale
|
3,241,537
|
3,935,463
|
3,782,055
|
1,445,377
|
564,685
|
Premises and equipment
|
6,238,824
|
6,423,885
|
6,335,780
|
6,169,205
|
5,587,862
|
Right-of-use asset
|
4,903,838
|
5,014,155
|
1,691,267
|
1,816,066
|
1,939,827
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
3,607,585
|
3,397,155
|
3,433,569
|
3,422,469
|
3,342,795
|
Deferred tax assets
|
4,226,269
|
4,452,078
|
4,501,612
|
4,356,321
|
4,431,764
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
7,858,667
|
7,837,986
|
7,656,529
|
7,570,668
|
7,443,531
|
Goodwill
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
Other assets
|
2,311,950
|
2,204,457
|
1,836,331
|
1,666,160
|
1,781,387
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,153,356,703
|
$ 1,129,080,029
|
$ 1,092,463,628
|
$ 1,095,608,788
|
$ 1,058,066,392
|
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 272,084,060
|
$ 257,415,232
|
$ 255,052,436
|
$ 256,355,584
|
$ 247,511,094
|
Interest-bearing
|
724,715,536
|
727,389,108
|
727,289,753
|
721,494,804
|
685,201,331
|
Total deposits
|
996,799,596
|
984,804,340
|
982,342,189
|
977,850,388
|
932,712,425
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
42,000,000
|
33,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
15,000,000
|
25,000,000
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
12,056,006
|
12,052,944
|
12,049,882
|
12,046,819
|
12,043,757
|
Lease liabilities
|
4,983,788
|
5,088,540
|
1,760,706
|
1,886,828
|
2,011,829
|
Accrued interest payable
|
720,468
|
473,682
|
709,739
|
567,996
|
730,113
|
Other liabilities
|
5,272,313
|
4,809,964
|
4,306,714
|
4,321,095
|
4,380,812
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,061,832,171
|
1,040,229,470
|
1,006,169,230
|
1,011,673,126
|
976,878,936
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common stock
|
29,459
|
29,327
|
29,291
|
29,289
|
29,289
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
41,642,026
|
41,649,351
|
41,588,025
|
41,469,625
|
41,351,223
|
Retained earnings
|
54,931,337
|
52,313,860
|
50,180,223
|
48,480,152
|
46,246,459
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(5,078,290)
|
(5,141,979)
|
(5,503,141)
|
(6,043,404)
|
(6,439,515)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
91,524,532
|
88,850,559
|
86,294,398
|
83,935,662
|
81,187,456
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,153,356,703
|
$ 1,129,080,029
|
$ 1,092,463,628
|
$ 1,095,608,788
|
$ 1,058,066,392
|
Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
Interest Income
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 13,870,716
|
$ 13,604,427
|
$ 13,086,145
|
$ 12,597,796
|
$ 12,228,538
|
Securities
|
989,011
|
994,358
|
946,231
|
888,721
|
858,632
|
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
|
84,701
|
176,658
|
511,786
|
467,029
|
119,202
|
Total interest income
|
14,944,428
|
14,775,443
|
14,544,162
|
13,953,546
|
13,206,372
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
4,431,541
|
4,873,913
|
5,031,782
|
4,758,194
|
4,405,731
|
Subordinated debt
|
207,250
|
207,250
|
207,249
|
207,250
|
207,250
|
Other borrowed funds
|
295,339
|
57,799
|
137,305
|
149,325
|
189,055
|
Total interest expense
|
4,934,130
|
5,138,962
|
5,376,336
|
5,114,769
|
4,802,036
|
Net interest income
|
10,010,298
|
9,636,481
|
9,167,826
|
8,838,777
|
8,404,336
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(77,299)
|
124,140
|
960,847
|
148,330
|
248,558
|
Net interest income after provision
|
for credit losses
|
10,087,597
|
9,512,341
|
8,206,979
|
8,690,447
|
8,155,778
|
Noninterest income
|
Card and merchant services
|
313,701
|
337,191
|
333,325
|
310,082
|
281,415
|
Service charges on deposits
|
262,717
|
252,477
|
254,754
|
231,856
|
235,097
|
Mortgage banking revenue
|
236,836
|
428,177
|
348,561
|
406,440
|
164,015
|
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|
12,390
|
48,166
|
77,570
|
118,847
|
23,920
|
Other
|
5,672
|
18,737
|
40,436
|
25,959
|
77,870
|
Total noninterest income
|
831,316
|
1,084,748
|
1,054,646
|
1,093,184
|
782,317
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
3,979,145
|
4,101,261
|
3,861,631
|
3,660,059
|
3,847,202
|
Data and item processing
|
1,030,332
|
1,043,435
|
940,872
|
911,744
|
845,027
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
761,855
|
709,382
|
641,092
|
623,512
|
670,904
|
Legal and professional fees
|
257,974
|
320,853
|
332,527
|
366,768
|
277,977
|
FDIC insurance
|
200,001
|
389,431
|
166,176
|
170,937
|
142,866
|
Advertising
|
97,674
|
74,846
|
91,883
|
79,253
|
107,375
|
Other
|
744,926
|
769,525
|
658,319
|
604,861
|
587,891
|
Total noninterest expense
|
7,071,907
|
7,408,733
|
6,692,500
|
6,417,134
|
6,479,242
|
Income before income tax expense
|
3,847,006
|
3,188,356
|
2,569,125
|
3,366,497
|
2,458,853
|
Income tax expense
|
994,757
|
820,106
|
634,729
|
898,493
|
576,217
|
Net income
|
$ 2,852,249
|
$ 2,368,250
|
$ 1,934,396
|
$ 2,468,004
|
$ 1,882,636
|
Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Per Share Data (unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
Earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.97
|
$ 0.81
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.64
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.97
|
$ 0.80
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.64
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
2,945,928
|
2,932,680
|
2,929,053
|
2,928,888
|
2,928,888
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
2,936,041
|
2,932,562
|
2,929,012
|
2,928,888
|
2,922,624
|
Diluted
|
2,947,910
|
2,956,327
|
2,952,922
|
2,944,207
|
2,937,508
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.08
|
Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
|
As of Period End
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
Per Share Data
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
2,945,928
|
2,932,680
|
2,929,053
|
2,928,888
|
2,928,888
|
Book value per share
|
$ 31.07
|
$ 30.30
|
$ 29.46
|
$ 28.66
|
$ 27.72
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 30.51
|
$ 29.73
|
$ 28.90
|
$ 28.09
|
$ 27.15
|
Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
|
12.02 %
|
11.96 %
|
12.15 %
|
12.28 %
|
12.11 %
|
Tier 1 capital
|
12.02 %
|
11.96 %
|
12.15 %
|
12.28 %
|
12.11 %
|
Total risk-based capital
|
13.16 %
|
13.14 %
|
13.37 %
|
13.41 %
|
13.23 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.47 %
|
9.48 %
|
9.32 %
|
9.29 %
|
9.47 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)
|
7.80 %
|
7.74 %
|
7.76 %
|
7.52 %
|
7.53 %
|
Asset Quality Data
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 1,232,834
|
$ 2,025,128
|
$ 2,044,469
|
$ 1,442,329
|
$ 1,488,718
|
Non-performing assets
|
$ 1,232,834
|
$ 2,025,128
|
$ 2,044,469
|
$ 1,442,329
|
$ 1,488,718
|
Non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days
|
$ 1,232,834
|
$ 2,025,128
|
$ 2,044,469
|
$ 1,442,329
|
$ 1,488,718
|
Non-performing loans to loans
|
0.13 %
|
0.22 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.17 %
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.11 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.14 %
|
Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
|
$ (90,410)
|
$ 3,450
|
$ 3,450
|
$ 4,520
|
$ 2,400
|
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|
0.01 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
ACL - loans1 to total loans
|
1.02 %
|
1.06 %
|
1.07 %
|
0.99 %
|
0.99 %
|
ACL - loans1 to non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days
|
786.92 %
|
486.01 %
|
471.95 %
|
601.46 %
|
572.68 %
|
Other Data
|
Return on average assets
|
1.02 %
|
0.85 %
|
0.70 %
|
0.92 %
|
0.74 %
|
Return on average equity
|
12.71 %
|
10.63 %
|
8.96 %
|
11.93 %
|
9.47 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.62 %
|
3.56 %
|
3.40 %
|
3.37 %
|
3.36 %
|
Yield on interest-earning assets
|
5.39 %
|
5.45 %
|
5.38 %
|
5.32 %
|
5.29 %
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
2.56 %
|
2.73 %
|
2.85 %
|
2.80 %
|
2.78 %
|
Loans to deposits ratio
|
95.10 %
|
94.52 %
|
91.60 %
|
89.19 %
|
92.57 %
|
1 "ACL-loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance
sheet credit exposure or the allowance for credit losses related to securities held-to-maturity.
|
Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield /
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield /
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield /
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including LHFS
|
$ 945,455,025
|
$ 13,870,716
|
5.83 %
|
$ 912,725,275
|
$ 13,604,427
|
5.92 %
|
$ 857,799,175
|
$ 12,228,538
|
5.76 %
|
Securities
|
141,858,443
|
989,011
|
2.79 %
|
141,711,495
|
994,358
|
2.81 %
|
135,129,415
|
858,632
|
2.54 %
|
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
|
14,241,106
|
84,701
|
2.36 %
|
23,885,027
|
176,658
|
2.93 %
|
16,389,959
|
119,202
|
2.95 %
|
1,101,554,574
|
14,944,428
|
5.39 %
|
1,078,321,797
|
14,775,443
|
5.45 %
|
1,009,318,549
|
13,206,372
|
5.29 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
27,232,242
|
22,566,196
|
22,046,233
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,128,786,816
|
$ 1,100,887,993
|
$ 1,031,364,782
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 540,203,233
|
$ 2,858,754
|
2.10 %
|
$ 543,210,487
|
$ 3,171,644
|
2.32 %
|
$ 511,603,640
|
$ 2,964,668
|
2.35 %
|
Time deposits
|
182,279,894
|
1,572,787
|
3.42 %
|
185,466,889
|
1,702,269
|
3.64 %
|
156,928,392
|
1,441,063
|
3.72 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
722,483,127
|
4,431,541
|
2.43 %
|
728,677,376
|
4,873,913
|
2.65 %
|
668,532,032
|
4,405,731
|
2.67 %
|
Borrowings
|
42,349,733
|
502,589
|
4.72 %
|
17,706,873
|
265,049
|
5.98 %
|
30,466,939
|
396,305
|
5.24 %
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
764,832,860
|
4,934,130
|
2.56 %
|
746,384,249
|
5,138,962
|
2.73 %
|
698,998,971
|
4,802,036
|
2.78 %
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
260,898,989
|
259,251,011
|
244,507,561
|
Other
|
12,053,230
|
6,860,187
|
7,266,291
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,037,785,079
|
1,012,495,447
|
950,772,823
|
Cost of Total Deposits
|
1.79 %
|
1.96 %
|
1.96 %
|
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
|
bearing liabilities plus non-
|
interest-bearing deposits)
|
1.85 %
|
2.02 %
|
2.06 %
|
Shareholders' equity
|
91,001,737
|
88,392,546
|
80,591,959
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|
$ 1,128,786,816
|
$ 1,100,887,993
|
$ 1,031,364,782
|
Net interest income / NIM
|
$ 10,010,298
|
3.62 %
|
$ 9,636,481
|
3.56 %
|
$ 8,404,336
|
3.36 %
|
Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
|
As of Period End
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Construction and land development
|
$ 84,428,311
|
$ 87,098,819
|
$ 80,671,698
|
$ 67,819,407
|
$ 65,421,754
|
Multifamily
|
23,033,500
|
23,416,919
|
22,749,443
|
22,989,449
|
24,142,268
|
Farmland
|
30,473,035
|
30,057,354
|
29,121,486
|
32,872,235
|
32,376,907
|
Other:
|
Owner occupied
|
152,110,763
|
147,006,921
|
142,991,662
|
139,335,615
|
143,451,648
|
Non-owner occupied
|
178,593,573
|
177,115,227
|
170,462,324
|
164,434,003
|
163,089,171
|
Residential real estate, including home equity
|
329,551,095
|
322,126,792
|
314,145,221
|
307,500,247
|
298,829,304
|
Commercial and industrial
|
145,316,304
|
139,246,435
|
135,174,298
|
132,669,094
|
131,591,369
|
Consumer
|
936,235
|
1,181,301
|
868,300
|
847,668
|
915,551
|
Gross loans
|
944,442,816
|
927,249,768
|
896,184,432
|
868,467,718
|
859,817,972
|
Net deferred loan costs
|
3,490,913
|
3,605,386
|
3,613,598
|
3,648,411
|
3,565,742
|
Total Loans
|
$ 947,933,729
|
$ 930,855,154
|
$ 899,798,030
|
$ 872,116,129
|
$ 863,383,714
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 272,084,060
|
$ 257,415,232
|
$ 255,052,436
|
$ 256,355,584
|
$ 247,511,094
|
Interest-bearing:
|
NOW 1
|
197,158,536
|
199,685,709
|
202,974,127
|
203,465,972
|
193,760,532
|
Savings
|
75,285,399
|
71,859,873
|
71,308,729
|
73,765,147
|
72,670,367
|
Money market 1
|
271,791,739
|
272,585,155
|
266,564,412
|
260,793,172
|
251,803,391
|
Time
|
180,479,862
|
183,258,371
|
186,442,485
|
183,470,513
|
166,967,041
|
Total interest-bearing
|
724,715,536
|
727,389,108
|
727,289,753
|
721,494,804
|
685,201,331
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 996,799,596
|
$ 984,804,340
|
$ 982,342,189
|
$ 977,850,388
|
$ 932,712,425
|
1 Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
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