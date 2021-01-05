Community Hospital Consulting Announces Management Agreement with Montrose Memorial Hospital, Montrose, Colo.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Consulting, the management and consulting arm of Community Hospital Corporation (CHC), is pleased to announce a new, five-year management agreement with Montrose Memorial Hospital, Inc. (MMHI), Montrose, Colo. Management services became effective Jan. 4, 2021.

The MMHI Board of Directors decided in favor of CHC Consulting based on similar mission, vision and values, and after considering multiple proposals.

Montrose Memorial Hospital in Montrose, Colo.

"The Board sought a management company with industry leaders who know the importance of maintaining the independence and financial viability of the hospital," said Dr. Kjersten Davis, MMHI Board Chair. "We really like that CHC is a nonprofit and supports hospitals just like ours to help make us even better. CHC is a great cultural fit and brings enthusiasm and expertise to boost our hospital."

Since its inception, CHC has remained a not-for-profit company whose sole mission is to help hospitals remain community-operated and governed. CHC owns, manages and consults with hospitals across the United States.

CHC Senior Vice President Craig Sims shared, "We are excited to bring CHC's expertise in hospital management and talent across many areas of hospital operations to MMHI."

About Montrose Memorial Hospital

Montrose Memorial Hospital is a 501(c)3 nonprofit healthcare system serving Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Gunnison, Delta, Hinsdale and San Juan counties. The health system offers an extensive range of inpatient & outpatient health care services, including interventional cardiology, oncology, Robotic Assisted surgery, laboratory, medical imaging/radiology, Mountain View Therapy, Level III Trauma Center, acute rehabilitation unit and the family birthing center. The health system partners with regional providers on joint ventures to meet local healthcare needs, including CareFlight air ambulance service, San Juan Cancer Center, and Black Canyon Surgical Center. Montrose Memorial Hospital is the second-largest employer in Montrose County, with more than 700 employees and 100 physicians who represent 23 medical specialties. Visit: www.MontroseHospital.com .

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit www.communityhospitalcorp.com .

CONTACT:

Anne Block

[email protected]

972-943-6470



SOURCE Community Hospital Consulting