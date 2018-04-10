Community Hospital Consulting Announces Management Agreement with North Texas Medical Center

To ensure a smooth transition, CHC Consulting is working alongside NTMC leadership and UHS/Texoma Medical Center, who has been operating the hospital for the past year. UHS/Texoma Medical Center announced their decision not to pursue continued management or a lease arrangement, but will continue to collaborate as a tertiary partner in the region.

"We are excited to bring CHC's expertise in hospital management and talent in critical areas such as the revenue cycle and supply chain to strengthen NTMC. CHC's mission to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers aligns with NTMC and its mission to serve residents of Cooke County with quality healthcare for years to come," said CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick.

"Partnering with CHC is the best option and alignment for NTMC. This gives us an opportunity to join a strong organization that has a strong footprint in rural hospitals and will only enhance the quality healthcare provided to the patients in Cooke County," said Robbie Baugh, NTMC Chairman of the Board.

NTMC is a 60-bed acute care hospital situated on 52 acres located within the city limits of Gainesville, a community approximately 60 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth and five miles south of the Texas-Oklahoma border. Since NTMC's campus was rebuilt in 2004, it has continued to grow to better serve the medical needs of the North Texas area.

CHC Consulting specializes in the management and operation of smaller, community-based hospitals across the country.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit www.communityhospitalcorp.com.

