Community Hospital Corporation Celebrates 30th Year Improving Community Healthcare

CHC's revenue-enhancement and cost-reduction services drive stability and growth for community hospitals and other healthcare providers

PLANO, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year as the nation's leading resource in advancing community healthcare, Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) continues to play an integral role in improving the financial and operational performance of U.S. rural and community hospitals amid a rapidly changing and increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Since its inception, CHC has played a major role in helping hospitals and healthcare systems provide efficient, high-quality healthcare, primarily in the Southwest. CHC, created by a group of not-for-profit and community-operated healthcare systems dedicated to the sustainability of community hospitals, broadened its mission to become one of the nation's largest and most highly trusted healthcare services firms.

CHC, which owns, manages, and consults with hospitals across the country, is keenly focused on assisting providers grow their bottom lines despite industry-wide challenges.

Those challenges include changing government regulations governing healthcare practices, declining reimbursement rates, an ongoing trend of populations relocating from small towns to urban or suburban areas, and financial and other uncertainties that adversely affect hospitals' operations. These factors have led many rural and community hospitals to seek CHC's expertise.

"CHC has steadily gained recognition for its mission of improving the performance of community hospitals. For three decades, our industry-leading revenue-enhancement and cost-reduction services have helped enable our clients to offer the highest-quality and most-efficient healthcare to patients and their communities," said CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick.

Kendrick added, "Throughout our existence, our extremely talented and dedicated staff and partners have collaborated with struggling hospitals to avoid closures and overcome other industry challenges. We plan to continue offering best-in-class performance-improvement solutions to community hospitals and other healthcare providers in the years ahead."

CHC's new Chief Operating Officer Justin Doss said, "Advancing CHC's mission on a broad scale is a top priority. Having spent my career serving community hospitals, I have seen firsthand the essential role they play in the health and well-being of the communities they serve. CHC is uniquely positioned to help hospitals remain strong, sustainable, and independent while expanding access to high-quality care. I look forward to working with our partners across the country to strengthen community healthcare for future generations."

Highlights of CHC's achievements include:

CHC's growth has been driven by its highly skilled and knowledgeable leadership and staff with substantial expertise from both for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare organizations.

During a time of serious struggles, CHC has collaborated to open Valencia County Hospital in Los Lunas, NM, scheduled to open in the fall of 2026. The full-service acute care hospital will enable more than 80,000 county residents to seek high-quality care without traveling long distances.

CHC has gained wide recognition as a top workplace, promoting employee health, wellness, and safety across the organization. Since its founding in 1996, CHC has been the recipient of numerous workplace awards from the Dallas Morning News , Becker's Hospital Review , and Marquee Health.

, , and Marquee Health. CHC Supply Trust creates supply chain resiliency and savings opportunities for more than 170 hospitals nationwide, while offering solutions to avoid disruption and best practices for cost reduction and diversification.

CHC's Options RCM solution offers state-of-the-art technology, expertise, and flexible support – from targeted solutions to full-cycle outsourcing – to increase net revenue, accelerate cash collection, and reduce costs.

CHC IT transforms hospital IT infrastructures from outmoded legacy systems into cost-effective tools and processes, while offering cloud-based solutions, cybersecurity strategies, virtual Chief Information Officer services, and technology support.

CHC ContinueCARE improves the operations, clinical and financial position of Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals through market evaluation, admissions and referral development, coding audits, payment integrity, regulatory support, as well as national advocacy.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with a mission to collaborate with partners and bring innovative solutions to support the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit https://chc.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Block

VP Marketing Communications, CHC

[email protected]

972.943.6470

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation