Community Hospital Corporation Wins Top Healthcare Workplace Award

PLANO, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) today announced that Becker's Healthcare selected CHC as one of the best places to work in healthcare.

CHC was among 165 hospitals, health systems, and healthcare companies chosen for the publication's list of the top healthcare workplaces in 2026. CHC's inclusion is the latest in numerous awards recognizing the company as a top workplace over the past decade.

Announcing this year's award winners, Becker's Healthcare chose organizations that "distinguish themselves as premier employers by supporting their teams in meaningful, holistic ways" in today's challenging environment, where recruitment and retention of top talent are critical.

CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick commented on the award: "We are thrilled that Becker's Healthcare recognized our organization as one of the healthcare industry's top workplaces, a significant accomplishment that we have continually strived to achieve since our inception thirty years ago. This award further attests to our deep commitment to providing expertise and other resources needed to ensure quality and sustainable community healthcare delivery."

Placement on the publication's list focused on those organizations that consistently foster higher engagement and stronger satisfaction among employees by prioritizing employee development, actively listening to team members, providing flexible work environments, and offering competitive benefits.

"From comprehensive wellness initiatives and professional growth opportunities to community engagement and cultures rooted in connection and balance, these workplaces are redefining what it means to thrive in healthcare," the publication said.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to collaborate with partners and bring innovative solutions to support the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. Visit CHC.com.

Media contact:

Anne Block, VP Marketing Communications

[email protected]

972.943.6470

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation