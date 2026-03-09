CHC Announces Key Executive Changes at Longview ContinueCARE Hospital

PLANO, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) today announced key executive changes at Longview ContinueCARE Hospital, a 32-bed Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH) in Longview, Texas, located on two floors of our host hospital, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Aubrey Harry, Area CNO at Longview ContinueCARE Hospital, was promoted to CEO/CNO at the East Texas LTACH. She replaces Stephanie Hyde, who recently announced her retirement after serving as Area CEO for the Longview LTACH and Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital. Her leadership spans 22 years.

Stephanie Hyde Aubrey Harry

As one of the first Tyler LTACH employees, Hyde guided the hospital as it treated 11,000 patients from Tyler and surrounding communities. She also oversaw its expansion from 25 beds to 51 and the 2024 addition of the Longview hospital.

Hyde's legacy includes recruiting and retaining a dedicated staff that embraces a culture of compassionate patient care. Among her accomplishments, Hyde was instrumental in using the LTACH as a "relief valve" for regional short-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am fortunate to have been given the opportunity to work closely with the team to provide quality care for medically complex patients over many years," Hyde said. "We made tremendous strides in providing the best possible patient care while achieving financial and operational resiliency in a challenging rural healthcare delivery environment. This could not have happened without those individuals committed to performing Sacred Work as well as CHC's experienced leadership in hospital management."

Harry, who has been with CHC ContinueCARE since 2013, was named Longview's Area CNO in 2025.

Harry commented on the positive impact of Hyde's leadership: "I am excited and deeply humbled to be stepping into the role of CEO/CNO. I have had the privilege of working alongside and being mentored by Stephanie for the last 12 years and look forward to continuing our mission."

On her new role, Harry said: "We have always put the patient first, and that focus will not change as we move forward. We are actively growing our team and continuously seeking opportunities to expand our LTACH services to meet the increasing needs of the greater East Texas community. We are extremely grateful to have a tenured team with a strong commitment to clinical excellence that allows us to offer the highest quality care our community deserves."

