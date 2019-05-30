Community Hospital Corporation Named Great Place to Work

PLANO, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth time, Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) has been named among the 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review. CHC is honored by this recognition, announced May 21, 2019.

CHC also received this award in prior years 2015, 2016 and 2018.

CHC extends congratulations to Great Plains Health, North Platte, Neb., a CHC Consulting community hospital client that also made the 2019 list.

See the full 2019 list.

"CHC is honored to be recognized as part of Becker's prestigious 2019 list," said CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick. "Our values—Respect, Integrity, Stewardship, Excellence—define what we stand for and 'Excellence' drives everything we do. We surround ourselves with employees that exhibit excellence which makes CHC a great place to work. It really shows in how we help community hospitals improve, even as they face tough challenges within healthcare today." CHC's organizational success spans more than 22 years of service to improve hospitals across the United States.

Building on the foundation of CHC's culture, Laurie Breedlove, CHC Senior Vice President of Human Resources, added, "Our collaborative spirit shows in the respect we show one another, as well as in our interactions with clients."

CHC owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers.

Becker's list of top hospitals results from nominations and editorial research. Organizations do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion.

