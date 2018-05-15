Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.

May 15, 2018

BUCYRUS, Ohio, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTC-PINK: CIBN), parent company of First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus, reported net earnings available to common shareholders of $958,000 or $1.20 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, representing an increase of $499,000, (108.7%), compared to the net earnings of $459,000, or $.58 per common share reported for the nine months ended March 31, 2017. The improvement is a result of significantly lower provision for loan loss ($183,000 or 56.9%), an incremental increase in other income ($78,000 or 6.6%), as well as a decrease in general, administrative and other expenses, ($45,000 or 1.1%). This was partially offset by a decrease in net interest income ($18,000 or .5%). As a result, earnings before income tax increased by $288,000 (43.4%). Interest margins remained relatively stable despite increasing cost of funds over the past year. Our continuing emphasis on collections has allowed our provision for loan losses to shrink even as we increase our allowance for loan loss by $125,000 from June 30, 2017. Other income reflects our recent investment in bank-owned life insurance as well as steady, continuing success in our sold loans program. General, administrative and other expenses decreased due to management's continuing focus on prudent reduction of technology consulting, personnel and professional expenses.

The other big factor in the net income improvement was the reduction in tax rates for corporations from 35% to 21%. As a result of these changes we have restated our first six months results to recognize the new blended rates in effect for the current fiscal year income tax liability as of December 31, 2017. This resulted in a reduction of current income taxes of $58,000 from previously issued income statement. In addition, the reduction in rates lowered our deferred income tax liability as of December 31, 2017 by $191,000. The income tax reduction lowered our overall federal income tax liability by $249,000 as of December 31, 2017. We have included restated financial statements for December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017 which reflect the changes. Competition, customer-needs, criminal efforts and compliance require continual expansion of our technological capabilities. We will continue to add resources as necessary to meet these challenges and improve the Bank. We will continue to look for opportunities to expand our reach and improve our services, with the goal of becoming a better bank for our customers, associates, community and shareholders.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTC-PINK: CIBN) reported total assets at March 31, 2018, of $144.1 million (increase of $.8 million or .6% from June 30, 2017) including gross loans of $106.1 million (decrease of $.9 million or .9% from June 30, 2017). Investments decreased by $.6 million (4.5%), while the allowance for loan loss increased by $125,000 (10.6%) since June 30, 2017. Total nonperforming assets declined to $1.1 million from $1.7 million compared to June 30, 2017, and $2.0 million at March 31, 2017. Loans on nonaccrual status at March 31, 2017 were $.7 million compared to $1.7 million at June 30, 2017 and $2.0 million at March 31, 2017. Deposits increased by $9.0 million (9.0%) from June 30, 2017. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings decreased by $8.6 million (28.8%). Total liabilities were $131.1 million for an increase of $.2 million (.2%) from June 30, 2017). Total stockholders' equity increased by $586,000 (4.7%) to $13.0 million.




Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



(In thousands)



UNAUDITED 






March 31,

June 30,

March 31,

ASSETS


2018

2017

2017

Cash and cash equivalents

$               9,426

$             12,774

$             12,693

Interest-bearing time deposits

986

-

-

Available-for-sale securities

13,312

13,945

15,878

Loans held-for-sale

4,197

2,680

3,465

Loans receivable

106,088

107,017

105,944



Less: Allowance for Loan Loss

(1,300)

(1,175)

(1,250)

Loans receivable-net

104,788

105,842

104,694

Premises and equipment

3,847

3,923

3,889

Bank-owned Life Insurance

3,072

-

-

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,269

2,265

2,246

Foreclosed assets held for sale

358

10

20

Interest receivable

512

462

507

Prepaid federal income tax

-

133

76

Other assets

1,369

1,313

1,272



Total assets

$           144,136

$           143,347

$           144,740

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Liabilities








Deposits

$           108,775

$             99,818

$           102,895

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

21,344

29,978

28,328

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

329

221

304

Interest payable

45

47

45

Accrued federal income tax

122

-

-

Deferred federal income tax

288

627

532

Other liabilities

189

198

195



Total liabilities

131,092

130,889

132,299

Shareholders' equity







Common stock

15

15

15

Additional Paid-in capital

5,299

5,299

5,299

Retained earnings

15,333

14,547

14,599

Accumulated other comprehensive income ( loss)

(146)

54

(15)

Treasury stock

(7,457)

(7,457)

(7,457)



 Total shareholders' equity

13,044

12,458

12,441

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           144,136

$         143,347

$           144,740

Book Value per share

$               16.40

$             15.67

$               15.65














Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS



(In thousands, except share data)



UNAUDITED




 Nine months ended 

 Three months ended 




March 31,

March 31,




2018

2017

2018

2017

Total interest income

$               4,427

$               4,389

$               1,455

$               1,453

Total interest expense

591

535

195

179

Net interest income

3,836

3,854

1,260

1,274

Provision for loan losses

139

322

25

82

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,697

3,532

1,235

1,192

Other income (losses)

1,261

1,183

303

264

General, administrative and other expenses

4,007

4,052

1,368

1,354

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

951

663

170

102

Federal income taxes expense (benefit)

(7)

204

22

32

NET INCOME

$                958

$                459

$                148

$                   70











BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$               1.20

$               0.58

$               0.19

$               0.09




Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION-RESTATED



(In thousands)



UNAUDITED 






December 31,

June 30,

December 31,

ASSETS


2017

2017

2016

Cash and cash equivalents

$           10,255

$           12,774

$             10,941

Interest-bearing time deposits

986

-

-

Available-for-sale securities

14,486

13,945

15,962

Loans held-for-sale

2,585

2,680

3,336

Loans receivable

106,869

107,017

104,737


Less: Allowance for Loan Loss

(1,310)

(1,175)

(1,150)

Loans receivable-net

105,559

105,842

103,587

Premises and equipment

3,827

3,923

3,936

Bank-owned Life Insurance

3,046

-

-

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,265

2,265

2,246

Foreclosed assets held for sale

261

10

79

Interest receivable

447

462

480

Prepaid federal income tax

-

133

-

Other assets

1,264

1,313

1,336



Total assets

$        144,981

$         143,347

$          141,903

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities








Deposits

$         104,157

$           99,818

$             95,337


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

26,626

29,978

32,831


Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

473

221

464


Interest payable

46

47

42


Accrued federal income tax

29

-

46


Deferred federal income tax

379

627

514


Other liabilities

220

198

276



Total liabilities

131,930

130,889

129,510

Shareholders' equity








Common stock

15

15

15


Additional Paid-in capital

5,299

5,299

5,299


Retained earnings

15,256

14,547

14,587


Accumulated other comprehensive income ( loss)

(62)

54

(51)


Treasury stock

(7,457)

(7,457)

(7,457)



 Total shareholders' equity

13,051

12,458

12,393

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$         144,981

$       143,347

$           141,903



Book Value per share

$             16.41

$           15.67

$               15.58














Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS-RESTATED



(In thousands, except share data)



UNAUDITED




 Six months ended 

 Three months ended 




December 31,

December 31,




2017

2016

2017

2016

Total interest income

$             2,973

$             2,935

$             1,469

$               1,478

Total interest expense

396

356

196

179

Net interest income

2,577

2,579

1,273

1,299

Provision for loan losses

114

240

28

158

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

2,463

2,339

1,245

1,141

Other income (losses)

958

918

418

374

General, administrative and other expenses

2,639

2,699

1,326

1,347

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

782

558

337

168

Federal income taxes expense (benefit)

(29)

172

(125)

49

NET INCOME

$              811

$               386

$               462

$                119











BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$             1.02

$              0.49

$              0.58

$               0.15

 

SOURCE Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.

SOURCE Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.

