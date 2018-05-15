Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017

BUCYRUS, Ohio, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTC-PINK: CIBN), parent company of First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus, reported net earnings available to common shareholders of $958,000 or $1.20 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, representing an increase of $499,000, (108.7%), compared to the net earnings of $459,000, or $.58 per common share reported for the nine months ended March 31, 2017. The improvement is a result of significantly lower provision for loan loss ($183,000 or 56.9%), an incremental increase in other income ($78,000 or 6.6%), as well as a decrease in general, administrative and other expenses, ($45,000 or 1.1%). This was partially offset by a decrease in net interest income ($18,000 or .5%). As a result, earnings before income tax increased by $288,000 (43.4%). Interest margins remained relatively stable despite increasing cost of funds over the past year. Our continuing emphasis on collections has allowed our provision for loan losses to shrink even as we increase our allowance for loan loss by $125,000 from June 30, 2017. Other income reflects our recent investment in bank-owned life insurance as well as steady, continuing success in our sold loans program. General, administrative and other expenses decreased due to management's continuing focus on prudent reduction of technology consulting, personnel and professional expenses.
The other big factor in the net income improvement was the reduction in tax rates for corporations from 35% to 21%. As a result of these changes we have restated our first six months results to recognize the new blended rates in effect for the current fiscal year income tax liability as of December 31, 2017. This resulted in a reduction of current income taxes of $58,000 from previously issued income statement. In addition, the reduction in rates lowered our deferred income tax liability as of December 31, 2017 by $191,000. The income tax reduction lowered our overall federal income tax liability by $249,000 as of December 31, 2017. We have included restated financial statements for December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017 which reflect the changes. Competition, customer-needs, criminal efforts and compliance require continual expansion of our technological capabilities. We will continue to add resources as necessary to meet these challenges and improve the Bank. We will continue to look for opportunities to expand our reach and improve our services, with the goal of becoming a better bank for our customers, associates, community and shareholders.
Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTC-PINK: CIBN) reported total assets at March 31, 2018, of $144.1 million (increase of $.8 million or .6% from June 30, 2017) including gross loans of $106.1 million (decrease of $.9 million or .9% from June 30, 2017). Investments decreased by $.6 million (4.5%), while the allowance for loan loss increased by $125,000 (10.6%) since June 30, 2017. Total nonperforming assets declined to $1.1 million from $1.7 million compared to June 30, 2017, and $2.0 million at March 31, 2017. Loans on nonaccrual status at March 31, 2017 were $.7 million compared to $1.7 million at June 30, 2017 and $2.0 million at March 31, 2017. Deposits increased by $9.0 million (9.0%) from June 30, 2017. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings decreased by $8.6 million (28.8%). Total liabilities were $131.1 million for an increase of $.2 million (.2%) from June 30, 2017). Total stockholders' equity increased by $586,000 (4.7%) to $13.0 million.
|
Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|
(In thousands)
|
UNAUDITED
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 9,426
|
$ 12,774
|
$ 12,693
|
Interest-bearing time deposits
|
986
|
-
|
-
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
13,312
|
13,945
|
15,878
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
4,197
|
2,680
|
3,465
|
Loans receivable
|
106,088
|
107,017
|
105,944
|
Less: Allowance for Loan Loss
|
(1,300)
|
(1,175)
|
(1,250)
|
Loans receivable-net
|
104,788
|
105,842
|
104,694
|
Premises and equipment
|
3,847
|
3,923
|
3,889
|
Bank-owned Life Insurance
|
3,072
|
-
|
-
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
2,269
|
2,265
|
2,246
|
Foreclosed assets held for sale
|
358
|
10
|
20
|
Interest receivable
|
512
|
462
|
507
|
Prepaid federal income tax
|
-
|
133
|
76
|
Other assets
|
1,369
|
1,313
|
1,272
|
Total assets
|
$ 144,136
|
$ 143,347
|
$ 144,740
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
$ 108,775
|
$ 99,818
|
$ 102,895
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
21,344
|
29,978
|
28,328
|
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|
329
|
221
|
304
|
Interest payable
|
45
|
47
|
45
|
Accrued federal income tax
|
122
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred federal income tax
|
288
|
627
|
532
|
Other liabilities
|
189
|
198
|
195
|
Total liabilities
|
131,092
|
130,889
|
132,299
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
Additional Paid-in capital
|
5,299
|
5,299
|
5,299
|
Retained earnings
|
15,333
|
14,547
|
14,599
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income ( loss)
|
(146)
|
54
|
(15)
|
Treasury stock
|
(7,457)
|
(7,457)
|
(7,457)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
13,044
|
12,458
|
12,441
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 144,136
|
$ 143,347
|
$ 144,740
|
Book Value per share
|
$ 16.40
|
$ 15.67
|
$ 15.65
|
Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
UNAUDITED
|
Nine months ended
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Total interest income
|
$ 4,427
|
$ 4,389
|
$ 1,455
|
$ 1,453
|
Total interest expense
|
591
|
535
|
195
|
179
|
Net interest income
|
3,836
|
3,854
|
1,260
|
1,274
|
Provision for loan losses
|
139
|
322
|
25
|
82
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
3,697
|
3,532
|
1,235
|
1,192
|
Other income (losses)
|
1,261
|
1,183
|
303
|
264
|
General, administrative and other expenses
|
4,007
|
4,052
|
1,368
|
1,354
|
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|
951
|
663
|
170
|
102
|
Federal income taxes expense (benefit)
|
(7)
|
204
|
22
|
32
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 958
|
$ 459
|
$ 148
|
$ 70
|
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
|
$ 1.20
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.09
|
Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION-RESTATED
|
(In thousands)
|
UNAUDITED
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2017
|
2017
|
2016
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 10,255
|
$ 12,774
|
$ 10,941
|
Interest-bearing time deposits
|
986
|
-
|
-
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
14,486
|
13,945
|
15,962
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
2,585
|
2,680
|
3,336
|
Loans receivable
|
106,869
|
107,017
|
104,737
|
Less: Allowance for Loan Loss
|
(1,310)
|
(1,175)
|
(1,150)
|
Loans receivable-net
|
105,559
|
105,842
|
103,587
|
Premises and equipment
|
3,827
|
3,923
|
3,936
|
Bank-owned Life Insurance
|
3,046
|
-
|
-
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
2,265
|
2,265
|
2,246
|
Foreclosed assets held for sale
|
261
|
10
|
79
|
Interest receivable
|
447
|
462
|
480
|
Prepaid federal income tax
|
-
|
133
|
-
|
Other assets
|
1,264
|
1,313
|
1,336
|
Total assets
|
$ 144,981
|
$ 143,347
|
$ 141,903
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
$ 104,157
|
$ 99,818
|
$ 95,337
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
26,626
|
29,978
|
32,831
|
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|
473
|
221
|
464
|
Interest payable
|
46
|
47
|
42
|
Accrued federal income tax
|
29
|
-
|
46
|
Deferred federal income tax
|
379
|
627
|
514
|
Other liabilities
|
220
|
198
|
276
|
Total liabilities
|
131,930
|
130,889
|
129,510
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
Additional Paid-in capital
|
5,299
|
5,299
|
5,299
|
Retained earnings
|
15,256
|
14,547
|
14,587
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income ( loss)
|
(62)
|
54
|
(51)
|
Treasury stock
|
(7,457)
|
(7,457)
|
(7,457)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
13,051
|
12,458
|
12,393
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 144,981
|
$ 143,347
|
$ 141,903
|
Book Value per share
|
$ 16.41
|
$ 15.67
|
$ 15.58
|
Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS-RESTATED
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
UNAUDITED
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2017
|
2016
|
2017
|
2016
|
Total interest income
|
$ 2,973
|
$ 2,935
|
$ 1,469
|
$ 1,478
|
Total interest expense
|
396
|
356
|
196
|
179
|
Net interest income
|
2,577
|
2,579
|
1,273
|
1,299
|
Provision for loan losses
|
114
|
240
|
28
|
158
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
2,463
|
2,339
|
1,245
|
1,141
|
Other income (losses)
|
958
|
918
|
418
|
374
|
General, administrative and other expenses
|
2,639
|
2,699
|
1,326
|
1,347
|
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|
782
|
558
|
337
|
168
|
Federal income taxes expense (benefit)
|
(29)
|
172
|
(125)
|
49
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 811
|
$ 386
|
$ 462
|
$ 119
|
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
|
$ 1.02
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.15
