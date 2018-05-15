Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017

The other big factor in the net income improvement was the reduction in tax rates for corporations from 35% to 21%. As a result of these changes we have restated our first six months results to recognize the new blended rates in effect for the current fiscal year income tax liability as of December 31, 2017. This resulted in a reduction of current income taxes of $58,000 from previously issued income statement. In addition, the reduction in rates lowered our deferred income tax liability as of December 31, 2017 by $191,000. The income tax reduction lowered our overall federal income tax liability by $249,000 as of December 31, 2017. We have included restated financial statements for December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017 which reflect the changes. Competition, customer-needs, criminal efforts and compliance require continual expansion of our technological capabilities. We will continue to add resources as necessary to meet these challenges and improve the Bank. We will continue to look for opportunities to expand our reach and improve our services, with the goal of becoming a better bank for our customers, associates, community and shareholders.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTC-PINK: CIBN) reported total assets at March 31, 2018, of $144.1 million (increase of $.8 million or .6% from June 30, 2017) including gross loans of $106.1 million (decrease of $.9 million or .9% from June 30, 2017). Investments decreased by $.6 million (4.5%), while the allowance for loan loss increased by $125,000 (10.6%) since June 30, 2017. Total nonperforming assets declined to $1.1 million from $1.7 million compared to June 30, 2017, and $2.0 million at March 31, 2017. Loans on nonaccrual status at March 31, 2017 were $.7 million compared to $1.7 million at June 30, 2017 and $2.0 million at March 31, 2017. Deposits increased by $9.0 million (9.0%) from June 30, 2017. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings decreased by $8.6 million (28.8%). Total liabilities were $131.1 million for an increase of $.2 million (.2%) from June 30, 2017). Total stockholders' equity increased by $586,000 (4.7%) to $13.0 million.







Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





(In thousands)





UNAUDITED











March 31,

June 30,

March 31, ASSETS





2018

2017

2017

Cash and cash equivalents



$ 9,426

$ 12,774

$ 12,693

Interest-bearing time deposits



986

-

-

Available-for-sale securities



13,312

13,945

15,878

Loans held-for-sale



4,197

2,680

3,465

Loans receivable



106,088

107,017

105,944





Less: Allowance for Loan Loss



(1,300)

(1,175)

(1,250)

Loans receivable-net



104,788

105,842

104,694

Premises and equipment



3,847

3,923

3,889

Bank-owned Life Insurance



3,072

-

-

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,269

2,265

2,246

Foreclosed assets held for sale



358

10

20

Interest receivable



512

462

507

Prepaid federal income tax



-

133

76

Other assets



1,369

1,313

1,272





Total assets



$ 144,136

$ 143,347

$ 144,740 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities

















Deposits



$ 108,775

$ 99,818

$ 102,895

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



21,344

29,978

28,328

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance



329

221

304

Interest payable



45

47

45

Accrued federal income tax



122

-

-

Deferred federal income tax



288

627

532

Other liabilities



189

198

195





Total liabilities



131,092

130,889

132,299 Shareholders' equity















Common stock



15

15

15

Additional Paid-in capital



5,299

5,299

5,299

Retained earnings



15,333

14,547

14,599

Accumulated other comprehensive income ( loss)



(146)

54

(15)

Treasury stock



(7,457)

(7,457)

(7,457)





Total shareholders' equity



13,044

12,458

12,441 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 144,136

$ 143,347

$ 144,740

Book Value per share



$ 16.40

$ 15.67

$ 15.65



























Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS





(In thousands, except share data)





UNAUDITED







Nine months ended

Three months ended







March 31,

March 31,







2018

2017

2018

2017 Total interest income $ 4,427

$ 4,389

$ 1,455

$ 1,453 Total interest expense 591

535

195

179

Net interest income 3,836

3,854

1,260

1,274 Provision for loan losses 139

322

25

82

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,697

3,532

1,235

1,192 Other income (losses) 1,261

1,183

303

264 General, administrative and other expenses 4,007

4,052

1,368

1,354

Earnings (loss) before income taxes 951

663

170

102 Federal income taxes expense (benefit) (7)

204

22

32

NET INCOME $ 958

$ 459

$ 148

$ 70





















BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.20

$ 0.58

$ 0.19

$ 0.09







Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION-RESTATED





(In thousands)





UNAUDITED











December 31,

June 30,

December 31, ASSETS





2017

2017

2016

Cash and cash equivalents



$ 10,255

$ 12,774

$ 10,941

Interest-bearing time deposits



986

-

-

Available-for-sale securities



14,486

13,945

15,962

Loans held-for-sale



2,585

2,680

3,336

Loans receivable



106,869

107,017

104,737



Less: Allowance for Loan Loss



(1,310)

(1,175)

(1,150)

Loans receivable-net



105,559

105,842

103,587

Premises and equipment



3,827

3,923

3,936

Bank-owned Life Insurance



3,046

-

-

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,265

2,265

2,246

Foreclosed assets held for sale



261

10

79

Interest receivable



447

462

480

Prepaid federal income tax



-

133

-

Other assets



1,264

1,313

1,336





Total assets



$ 144,981

$ 143,347

$ 141,903 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities

















Deposits



$ 104,157

$ 99,818

$ 95,337



Federal Home Loan Bank advances



26,626

29,978

32,831



Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance



473

221

464



Interest payable



46

47

42



Accrued federal income tax



29

-

46



Deferred federal income tax



379

627

514



Other liabilities



220

198

276





Total liabilities



131,930

130,889

129,510

Shareholders' equity

















Common stock



15

15

15



Additional Paid-in capital



5,299

5,299

5,299



Retained earnings



15,256

14,547

14,587



Accumulated other comprehensive income ( loss)



(62)

54

(51)



Treasury stock



(7,457)

(7,457)

(7,457)





Total shareholders' equity



13,051

12,458

12,393 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 144,981

$ 143,347

$ 141,903





Book Value per share



$ 16.41

$ 15.67

$ 15.58



























Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS-RESTATED





(In thousands, except share data)





UNAUDITED







Six months ended

Three months ended







December 31,

December 31,







2017

2016

2017

2016 Total interest income $ 2,973

$ 2,935

$ 1,469

$ 1,478 Total interest expense 396

356

196

179

Net interest income 2,577

2,579

1,273

1,299 Provision for loan losses 114

240

28

158

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,463

2,339

1,245

1,141 Other income (losses) 958

918

418

374 General, administrative and other expenses 2,639

2,699

1,326

1,347

Earnings (loss) before income taxes 782

558

337

168 Federal income taxes expense (benefit) (29)

172

(125)

49

NET INCOME $ 811

$ 386

$ 462

$ 119





















BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.02

$ 0.49

$ 0.58

$ 0.15

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-investors-bancorp-inc-reports-net-income-for-the-nine-months-and-three-months-ended-march-31-2018-and-restated-net-income-for-the-six-months-ended-december-31-2017-300648702.html

SOURCE Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.