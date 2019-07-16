Community Leader Bita Milanian to Join as Featured Speaker at Radio Iran 670AM and IranianHotline's Business Networking & Educational Conference

As a proud Angeleno for the past 30 years, Ms. Milanian has established herself as a force in Southern California's business, philanthropic and cultural communities. She has defined her career by being a strong leader in strategic marketing, communication, thought leadership, branding, social media and event production. In addition to spending countless hours volunteering at numerous local and national non-profits, she is recognized as a community organizer and leader who has made a significant impact in the Iranian-American community both locally and globally for more than twenty years.

"We are thrilled to have a speaker the caliber of Bita Milanian join us for the third in our series of Networking & Learning Business events," said Kane Biscaya, general manager at Radio Iran 670AM & Lotus Digital LA . "Her extensive track record of helping build global brands and her commitment to the betterment of the Southern California Iranian-American community makes her a perfect fit to join our other panelists in discussing what it takes to succeed in today's hyper-competitive business environment."

Ms. Milanian will be joined by co-panelists Ash Sobhe, an Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and CEO of R6S Digital Marketing and Fia Johansson, a Motivational Speaker, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Celebrity Psychic Medium.

Skirball Cultural Center is located at 2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90049. The Networking Event will be held from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Admission is free. Attendees must RSVP for the event. Seating is limited.

SOURCE Radio Iran 670 AM KIRN