Community Leader Bita Milanian to Join as Featured Speaker at Radio Iran 670AM and IranianHotline's Business Networking & Educational Conference
Building a Better Business Conference to take place on Aug 28th at Skirball Cultural Center
Jul 16, 2019, 16:27 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Iran 670AM and IranianHotline today announced that Bita Milanian will be a featured speaker at the Business Networking and Educational Conference on August 28th at the at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Ms. Milanian currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Ribbon Communications, a global technology provider that powers the communications networks of top tier brands like Verizon, IBM, British Telecom and Hertz.
As a proud Angeleno for the past 30 years, Ms. Milanian has established herself as a force in Southern California's business, philanthropic and cultural communities. She has defined her career by being a strong leader in strategic marketing, communication, thought leadership, branding, social media and event production. In addition to spending countless hours volunteering at numerous local and national non-profits, she is recognized as a community organizer and leader who has made a significant impact in the Iranian-American community both locally and globally for more than twenty years.
"We are thrilled to have a speaker the caliber of Bita Milanian join us for the third in our series of Networking & Learning Business events," said Kane Biscaya, general manager at Radio Iran 670AM & Lotus Digital LA . "Her extensive track record of helping build global brands and her commitment to the betterment of the Southern California Iranian-American community makes her a perfect fit to join our other panelists in discussing what it takes to succeed in today's hyper-competitive business environment."
Ms. Milanian will be joined by co-panelists Ash Sobhe, an Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and CEO of R6S Digital Marketing and Fia Johansson, a Motivational Speaker, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Celebrity Psychic Medium.
Skirball Cultural Center is located at 2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90049. The Networking Event will be held from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Admission is free. Attendees must RSVP for the event. Seating is limited.
SOURCE Radio Iran 670 AM KIRN
Share this article