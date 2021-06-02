Community Leaders Honored for Outstanding Community Service

PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cascade Pacific Council (CPC) of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) announced today two local community leaders will receive the distinguished Whitney M. Young, Jr. Service Award for making an indelible impact on local communities.

Sho Dozono is the former President and CEO of the Azumano Travel Group of Companies. He is a strong advocate of diversity and equal opportunity and a respected business and civic leader both in Portland and throughout the State of Oregon, devoting much of his time in service to the community. He has served on many boards and received numerous appointments at the public and private levels such as the Port of Portland, Japanese American Citizens League, Portland Public Schools, Portland Art Museum, Spirit Mountain Community Fund, Portland Community College and Portland State University. He was also a US History teacher and head wrestling coach at Grant High School from 1972-76.

Ben Berry is the Executive Vice President of Information Technology and CIO for the Bonneville Power Administration. He has dedicated his life to service with organizations such as Central City Concern, Lifeworks NW, the Boy Scouts of America and been on the boards of many area universities. He has held executive and management positions in sectors such as local, state and federal government, healthcare, telecommunications, aerospace/defense and airport transportation.

The Whitney M. Young, Jr. Service Award is presented to individuals or organizations in recognition of outstanding community service in the development and implementation of opportunities for youth from rural or disadvantaged urban backgrounds. Past council recipients include Justice Adrienne Nelson, Vicki Nakashima, Deena Pierott, Michael Alexander and Hermann Colas, Jr. Dozono and Berry will be presented the awards at a virtual ceremony on June 9, 2021.

About the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America

Cascade Pacific Council, BSA (CPC) guides nearly 10,000 girls and boys in 18 counties of NW Oregon and SW Washington. We offer an unparalleled program that teaches leadership and citizenship through fun and exciting adventures for the whole family. We invite all people to get involved in Scouting and are committed to creating a positive, safe, and welcoming environment for all, valuing diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences that will grow and strengthen our movement and continue to make us a valued contributor to the communities we serve. Find out more at https://cpcbsa.org

Our Diversity Statement

The Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America fosters a culture of diversity and inclusion that makes it enriching to participate, volunteer and work in the Scouting program.

We invite all people to get involved in Scouting, mindful of the importance of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, gender identity, socio-economic status, religion, physical ability and political belief.

We are committed to creating a positive and welcoming environment for all, valuing diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences that will grow and strengthen our movement and continue to make us a valued contributor to the communities we serve. (Adopted by CPC Board, April 12, 2017)

About the Boy Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be "Prepared. For Life.®" The Scouting organization is composed of more than 2.1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 800,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit www.Scouting.org.

