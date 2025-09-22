Community Leaders Join Ulysses Development Group to Open and Launch 198 Affordable Homes in Phoenix

Dahlia Village opens its doors while Wild Rose Flats commences construction

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulysses Development Group (UDG), a national developer of affordable and workforce housing, hosted a grand opening celebration at Dahlia Village, marking the official opening of 126 affordable homes. To celebrate the milestone, UDG was joined by local community leaders and residents. Located at 3620 S 12th St, Dahlia Village provides quality housing to residents earning 60% or less of the area median income (AMI).

"As housing costs continue to rise, more than half of Phoenix renters are struggling to make ends meet, and one in four spends over half their income on rent alone," said Phoenix Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington. "No one should face the impossible choice between paying rent and putting food on the table. Dahlia Village, featuring 126 affordable homes built through a united public-private effort, stands as a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. We're committed to building more homes like these to ensure every Phoenix resident can live in a safe, stable, and affordable place they're proud to call home."

Dahlia Village was made possible through a mix of public and private financing:

Arizona Department of Housing: $8 million in various funding sources.

in various funding sources. Citibank: More than $38 million in construction and permanent financing through the Arizona Industrial Development Authority (AZIDA).

in construction and permanent financing through the Arizona Industrial Development Authority (AZIDA). City of Phoenix : $1 million in ARPA funds.

: in ARPA funds. Enterprise Community Partners: $18 million in equity generated from 4% low-income housing tax credits.

This collective investment makes affordable housing possible.

"This momentous occasion would not be possible without the help of each of our partners," said Vice President of Development, Ahmed Abdelhameed. "Thanks to their collaborative mindset and dedication to their communities, we've successfully opened Dahlia Village and are jumping into construction on another 72 units of affordable housing for Phoenix residents."

UDG and its partners will break ground on Wild Rose Flats on September 23rd. The community, located at 2949 N 43rd Avenue, was awarded 22 project-based vouchers from the City of Phoenix, with supportive services for these families to be provided by Phoenix-based nonprofit Save the Family. This partnership is critical for ensuring long-term housing stability and resident success. Read all about the successful closing on the financing of Wild Rose Flats on Aug. 27, 2025.

Ulysses Development Group (UDG) develops, acquires, and invests in affordable housing, using proven methods and sustainable solutions that benefit residents in the communities we serve. Founded in 2021, UDG owns 2,230 apartments in communities across five states and has plans to build or preserve 2,000 more by the end of 2026. For more information, visit UDG's website at https://ulyssesdevelopment.com/.

