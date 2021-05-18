Community Leadership Press Conference Regarding President Biden's Visit to Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to President Biden's position on Gaza, the American and Muslim American Political Action Committee (AMPAC) will be hosting a community leadership press conference tomorrow, Tuesday May 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

President Biden's anticipated visit to Dearborn, the home of the largest Arab and Muslim American community in the US, comes amidst the ongoing Israeli war of aggression on the Palestinian people in all of Mandatory Palestine, with Gaza bearing the brunt of this aggression.

The community leaders will convey a clear message to President Biden, demanding that the administration take immediate action to compel Israel to end the occupation and stop its war crimes and its other ongoing violations of human rights against all Palestinians, including those who are Israeli citizens. It has been distressing to learn that not only is the Biden administration refusing to pressure Israel, it has expressed support of this war, and stopped the UN Security Council from even issuing a statement calling for an end to the conflict.

Arab and Muslim Americans voted overwhelmingly for Mr. Biden, hoping for a moral foreign policy based on international law and respect for human rights. We see a failure of leadership on Palestine. Community leaders affirm that the Biden Administration should be an honest broker and end its unconditional and biased support of Israel.

No one is against peace. But there will be no peace as long as Palestinians are not only denied the most basic of human rights, they are on the receiving end of a campaign of violence and terror. No one should allow that to continue. We won't. We urge everyone to speak out.

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:00AM

Location: the parking lot of the AMS Mosque (nearby Ford Rouge Plant)

located at: 9945 Vernor Hwy, Dearborn, Michigan 48120

Media Contact:

Mr. Abdallah Sheikh, AMPAC President, Tel no.: (708) 369-4565

Email: AMPAC Office: [email protected]

Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director, Tel no. (313) 790-8453

Email [email protected]

Participating organizations (Partial list);

AMPAC, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), American Center for Justice (ACJ), American-Muslim Leadership Council (AMLC), Palestine Office Michigan and the American Human Rights Council (AHRC).

