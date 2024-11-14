Community-Led Seat Belt Campaign Boosts Belt Usage More Than 70%

Program to improve seat belt usage being considered in other New England communities

BROCKTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking community-driven road safety campaign has significantly increased seat belt usage in Brockton, a city of more than 105,000 in southeastern Massachusetts. The "Buckle Up, Brockton" campaign, led by MassDOT with support from the National Road Safety Foundation, has led to a remarkable rise in seat belt compliance from 42% in April 2024 to 72% in September 2024.

The campaign's success stems from its unique, grassroots approach. This initiative wasn't simply about promoting seat belt use—it was about empowering the Brockton community to take ownership of the message and drive real change. The campaign, launched in May 2024, was shaped by community members who provided essential insights into how best to reach Brockton's diverse population.

"Working with local leaders and stakeholders to promote a clear message about driving safely is critical to the success of a campaign like this," said Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. "This program set a great example of what an equitable, community-focused educational campaign should look like."

Key to the campaign's success was the active involvement of local organizations, including the Cape Verdean Association, Haitian Community Partners, Brockton Public Schools, the New Heights Charter School, and 24 Hr. Power, among many others. These groups helped tailor the public safety campaign's messaging to reflect the community's culture and language, ensuring the message resonated widely and effectively.

"This campaign was successful because it came from the community," said City Councilor and Executive Director of the Cape Verdean Association, Moises Rodrigues. "For the first time in a long time, the community was asked what would work for Brockton, and the results speak for themselves."

In addition to increasing seat belt usage, the campaign reached thousands of residents through billboards in five languages, educational programs in schools, community events, and a striking 74-foot mural on North Main Street.

"We are proud of what this community has achieved," said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan. "This campaign has made our roads safer and brought the community together in a powerful way. It shows the tremendous impact we can have when we work together toward a common goal."

The "Buckle Up, Brockton" campaign is a model for future road safety initiatives, showcasing the effectiveness of community-led efforts in bringing about significant behavioral change.

'The overwhelming success of this initiative shows that behavioral change can be accomplished when you have community input and buy-in right from the start," said Michelle Anderson of the National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that helped fund the project. "The message that seat belts save lives was effectively communicated in Brockton."

and it is being considered for implementation in several other New England communities. Buckle Up, Brockton was coordinated by Community Voices for Road Safety, a program from Travelers Marketing.

