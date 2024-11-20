Community Legal Services Hosts Round Table Discussion on Legal Aid for Disaster Survivors in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent hurricanes that devastated Florida, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Community Legal Services hosted a roundtable discussion focused on strengthening legal aid responses for disaster survivors. The cooperative conversation aimed to improve efforts in getting more volunteers and boost the efficiency of emergency support hotlines, which are crucial for linking survivors with legal help.

The event took place at CLS' Orlando office and united leaders from emergency management, the Department of Justice, the Florida Bar, the American Bar Association, and other legal aid groups committed to helping disaster survivors. Attendees included important leaders from various legal aid organizations including Ashlea Edwards, the President of the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, Shrushti Kotheri, the Vice-Director of Implementations for the American Bar Association Disaster Legal Services Team, and Kristine Hansen, the Disaster Grants Program Counsel III at the Office of Program Performance, Legal Services Corporation. The event also featured leaders from other Florida legal aid groups, including Bethanie Barber, Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of the Orange County Bar Association, Jena Hudson, the Deputy Director at Bay Area Legal Services, and Leslie Powel-Boudreaux, the CEO of Legal Services of North Florida. The conversations centered on the importance of working together in disaster response, tackling both legal and humanitarian challenges.

"Having a conversation with all these organizations about the need for legal services following a disaster, and the good work that is already being done, especially on the heels of two hurricanes in Florida is tremendous. The effort to support Floridians in this way has really grown over the last five years thanks to the leadership from the Florida Bar, the ABA, LSC, and all the legal aids across Florida. I cannot wait to see how this support continues to grow in the future. I appreciate the interest from the Department of Justice and Director Rossi in learning more and her willingness to support such a truly statewide effort," stated Jeff Harvey, CEO of Community Legal Services.

The collaborative dialogue sought to strengthen volunteer recruitment initiatives and enhance the effectiveness of disaster relief hotlines, which are essential for connecting survivors with legal assistance. The round table ended with participants affirming their commitment to ongoing collaboration and developing innovative strategies to assist disaster survivors in Florida.

"As lawyers, a fundamental part of our role and commitment to the public is serving those in need at a time when they need it the most. The Disaster Relief Roundtable demonstrated this beautifully when relevant voices in disaster legal services came together to discuss how we can continue to improve the services that we provide before, during, and after disasters. Thank you to Community Legal Services for inviting The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division to be a part of this unparalleled conversation," emphasized Ashlea Edwards, president of the FL Bar Young Lawyers Division.

