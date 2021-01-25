Community Legal Services Of Mid-Florida Hosting Virtual Life Care And Estate Planning Clinics

This clinic partnership came about because a transgender sibling of ours named Candy passed away in 2020. The events surrounding her death started a conversation about who one would want to speak on their behalf in the event of a crisis or untimely death. This is a crucial conversation for anyone who has experienced family alienation.

During these clinics, volunteer lawyers will meet remotely with eligible clients to discuss which estate planning documents (living wills, last wishes, advanced directives, etc.) are needed. They will help navigate individuals through the appropriate legal processes to designate specific decision maker(s). Following the initial consultation, the lawyers will draft the appropriate documents. You can register for the clinic here.

Because of the generosity of volunteer lawyers, CLSMF is able to reach more clients and provide much needed services to vulnerable communities. Clinics are a simple way to give back to the community and impact someone's life. If you are a volunteer lawyer and want to participate, click here for available dates, times, and registration or visit our webpage for other opportunities.

If you are an individual who needs legal assistance, please contact our Helpline at (800) 405-1417 or visit our website https://www.clsmf.org/contact-information/ for chat and online intake options.

About CLSMF

For over 50 years, CLSMF has provided critical civil legal help to thousands of Central Florida residents within our 12-county service area.

CLSMF is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. We make it easier for our disadvantaged population to access information, receive legal assistance and representation, and to know and understand their rights.

About One Orlando Alliance

One Orlando Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to unify and empower LGBTQ+ organizations in Central Florida. The coalition includes over 40 organizations working together to transform Central Florida. For more information, go to www.oneorlandoalliance.org

