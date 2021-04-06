Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. Named One of the Best Nonprofits to Work for in 2021.

This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 50 organizations.

Nonprofits from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits To Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the ranking.

CLSMF Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, "I am thrilled that the staff of Community Legal feel that this is a Best Non-Profit to work for. The work that the talented and courageous staff of this organization do every day has real life-changing impact on thousands of Central Florida residents each year. People who do so much for the community should LOVE where they work, and I am proud that our staff does."

About CLSMF: CLSMF is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. As the primary provider of free legal aid for low to moderate-income residents in Central Florida, we provide legal assistance and advocacy to help people obtain the basic necessities of life: food, shelter, health care, safety, and education. For more information visit http://www.CLSMF.org.

