Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. Welcomes Claud B. Nelson III, Esq.

As the Director of Pro Bono Services, Claud will report to the Chief Program Officer, working closely with the Director of Public Interest & Litigation and staff at all levels to develop and implement a strategic plan that aims to strengthen and expand pro bono support from lawyers, non-lawyers, private law firms, corporations, and other partners. This highly visible role will create, guide and supervise the direction of CLSMF's pro bono and volunteer programs, oversee pro bono and volunteer management system, including database, and establish protocols for case/volunteer recruitment, retention, status reports and feedback from clients and pro bono partners.

Prior to joining CLSMF, Claud was the Pro Bono Program Director at The Florida Bar Foundation where he fostered pro bono relationships and collaborations with bar associations, law firms, courts, law schools, legal aid organizations and other groups. In this role, Claud served as a resource for low-income Floridians, pro bono lawyers, and more than 30 civil legal aid organizations. Claud presented locally and nationally on the importance of pro bono work and ease of access to pro bono cases.

Claud has served as an assistant district attorney in Boston, Massachusetts, and as an assistant state attorney in Florida's 7th judicial circuit. He also practiced civil law in Central Florida with an active case load primarily consisting of family law, estate planning, and landlord tenant disputes.

Claud holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from the University of Florida and attended Northeastern University School of Law, where he earned his juris doctorate.

CLSMF Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, "We are excited to have Claud oversee our Pro Bono Services division. His extensive statewide experience in pro bono, as well as his exemplary track record in bringing together collaborators, will only further the impact we can have on the many clients we serve."

About CLSMF

Since 1966, CLSMF assists the area's low-to moderate-income residents obtain and maintain the necessities of life: food, shelter, healthcare, safety, and education by offering legal assistance and advocacy at no cost.

Contact:

Michelle Wargo

407-841-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc.

Related Links

https://www.clsmf.org

