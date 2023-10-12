Community-level Organizations Across Florida Now Gain Access to Complimentary Financial Education Resources

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of its mission to make top-quality financial education resources widely accessible, the Florida Financial Educators Council has announced that certain schools, nonprofit organizations, and community groups have become eligible to get complimentary financial education programming.

The support and materials are offered free to Florida-based organizations that have an expressed interest in bringing financial wellness education to learners of all ages, with the purpose of making a positive difference in their communities.

Beneficiary organizations may access these resources through two pathways – one with eligibility requirements, and one without. Learn the qualification guidelines here: https://fl.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-education-programs-florida-organizations/

The Florida Council chooses its activities by taking the National Financial Educators Council's national-level mission and focusing it on the unique financial wellness needs of Floridians. Many citizens of Florida face poverty, with a percentage above the nationwide average. Sunshine State residents also suffer from higher than average food and housing insecurity rates in the country.

On financial literacy test results, just a little over half of Floridians have been able to earn a passing grade to date. Florida receives a grade of "F" for its financial literacy standards in schools, according to the National Financial Educators Council. These factors have an impact on Florida residents' financial wellness and indicate challenges the state may encounter in the future.

In the short-term, the Florida Financial Educators Council has an objective to increase financial literacy levels in the state. Across the long-term, the Council hopes to help Floridians work toward improved economic empowerment and security.

Community groups looking for financial wellness programming are invited to apply for free resources and support. All organizations will qualify for some level of complimentary resources. Certain groups will be chosen to receive customized financial literacy programs that are completely managed.

The Florida Chapter also provides financial education speakers in local regions around the state to make presentations to beneficiary organizations. The Council's well-qualified team of Certified Financial Education Instructors (CFEI®) around Florida are available to deliver this training as part of its efforts to build local financial wellness programs that can be taken to scale. Richard Cason, a CFEI and founder of Emancipation Financial Wellness Group, is one champion who leads group financial education programming and conducts advocacy speaking engagements to help promote greater financial wellness across Florida.

The Florida Financial Educators Council represents a state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council – a Certified B Corporation® and IACET Accredited Provider. The NFEC mobilizes global teams of financial literacy champions and advocates, empowering them with resources and training to spread the financial health message and support communities around the world.

