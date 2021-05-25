Community LIFE Opens Eighth Health and Wellness Center for Seniors in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community LIFE, an all-inclusive program tailored to meet the healthcare needs of seniors, will open its eighth Health and Wellness Center at 118 Shaeli Drive in Somerset, Pa. on June 1. Participants in the program have access to individualized, coordinated medical care, therapies, and in-home services.

Originally designed to be an alternative to nursing homes, Community LIFE is a certified Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), operating under a special agreement with Medicare and the Pennsylvania Medical Assistance program.

Community LIFE integrates long-term care, medical care, prescription drug and transportation services all in one program with no co-pays or deductibles. Community LIFE manages care for each participant and provides a center for wellness, recreational and social activities.

"There can be many gaps and challenges for an older person who needs help to stay in their current home," said Community LIFE President, Richard DiTommaso. "Getting to appointments, coordinating between different doctors, understanding coverage rules, not knowing where or how to get help with one's personal needs, just generally being rushed through everything. Loneliness and loss don't help. The LIFE program is a holistic solution - health care, plus the help people need between appointments and at home, provided by one organization. After several years of planning, we are so excited to bring these greatly needed services to Somerset County."

The 13,000-square-foot Somerset Health and Wellness Center will serve approximately 150 individuals. A community Open House will take place on August 11 from 3-6 p.m.

About Community LIFE

Community LIFE is dedicated to helping older adults stay healthy and at home. With eight Health and Wellness Centers in five counties we continue to fulfil our mission of helping older adults live independently at home. Community LIFE is an all-inclusive program tailored to meet the healthcare needs of seniors. Participants in the program have access to individualized, coordinated medical care , therapies, and in-home services . They may enjoy a variety of activities at one of our Health and Wellness Centers and take advantage of our convenient transportation options. Community LIFE is among 139 organizations, which are part of the national PACE initiative.

SOURCE Community LIFE

Related Links

http://www.commlife.org/

