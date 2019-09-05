Community LIFE will be Opening a New Health and Wellness Center Serving Mon-Valley Seniors

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mon-Valley community will soon have a new resource available to help area seniors age in place. Community LIFE is opening their seventh Health and Wellness Center that will offer medical care, social services and socialization at 2115 Trebella circle, Rostraver, PA 15012.

An Open House for the community will be held on October 10 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm, with the opening to follow by November 1, 2019.

The new center will be over 12,000 square feet and will serve about 150 people in the Mon-Valley communities including, but not limited to Belle Vernon, Charleroi, Donora, Monessen, and Monongahela. Community LIFE President, Richard DiTommaso, explained, "We understood that this area needs local options for care. We exist to enable elders to stay in their homes. We are experts in helping people with chronic health conditions and those who need assistance with daily activities."

Community LIFE integrates long-term care, medical care, prescription drug, and transportation services all in one program with no co-pays or deductibles for qualified individuals. The program relieves the stress and confusion that may arise when assessing what tools and resources are available to age in place, who pays for what, and navigating the health care system. Community LIFE manages care for each participant, and provides a center for wellness, recreational, and social activities.

Community LIFE is enrolling new participants. For more information, call 1-866-419-1693 TTY:711, email info@commlife.org, or visit www.commlife.org. To find a LIFE program in other parts of Pennsylvania, go to www.palifeprograms.org.

SOURCE Community LIFE