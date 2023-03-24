Community Management Group Acquires Copper Court RV Park in Anaconda, MT

ANACONDA, Mont., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Management Group (CMG Parks), a leading provider of affordable housing communities in the Western United States, announced Monday 3/13/2023, that it has acquired Copper Court RV Park in Anaconda, MT for $4.5 million.

Aerial View of the new Park View of RV Sites

Copper Court RV Park is a full-service RV park located halfway between Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. It offers 98 RV sites and 4 cabins with numerous amenities, and nearby attractions. Copper Court RV Park is the latest addition to CMG Parks' portfolio of over 23 parks and 1,300 residents in Washington, Idaho, Montana, and California.

"We are excited to welcome Copper Court RV Park to our family of communities," said Nick Cebula, founder of CMG Parks. "We see a lot of potential in this park and we look forward to providing a quality RV Park that is safe, clean, and a wonderful place to visit for our tourists and travelers."

Copper Court RV Park will benefit from CMG Parks' management expertise and industry experience. CMG Parks is committed to improving the public realm and connecting people to each other and to nature through landscape architecture. CMG Parks also offers attractive returns for its investors by adding value not only to its properties but also for its residents.

For more information about CMG Parks and Copper Court RV Park, please visit www.cmgparks.com and https://coppercourtrvpark.com.

About Community Management Group (CMG Parks)

Community Management Group (CMG Parks) is a Seattle-based company that specializes in acquiring, developing, and managing Mobile home and RV park communities across the Western United States. CMG Parks' mission is to provide secure and affordable housing for its residents by providing excellent customer service, clean communities, and promoting home ownership and financial freedom, all while maintaining a high degree of integrity.

