Community Medical Centers Collaborates with CareFlash to Enhance Togetherness and Empathy Throughout Healing Journeys

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFlash and Community Medical Centers announced today that the organizations have entered into a collaborative agreement that leverages togetherness, empathy and nostalgia in enhancing healing and aging journeys. This agreement provides patients, families and communities access to CareFlash's signature platform, "The Careopolis, a Metropolis of Love and Empathy."

Community Medical Centers Offers The Careopolis, "A Metropolis of Love & Empathy" CareFlash, Community when it Matters Most Careopolis, A Metropolis of Love & Empathy

As described in the brief video on Community Medical Centers' website (https://www.communitymedical.org/services/cancer/careopolis), a Careopolis is an online "caring community," created and operated by a patient and/or a family caretaker and invited loved ones. It contains components and content that enhance the quality and durability of how loved ones engage throughout a healing or aging journey, chronic or cognitive illness, or even on celebrating a loved one's memory. These include: an interactive (recorded, voice-driven) storytelling tool, collaboration calendar, community blog, photo-sharing capabilities and more. Each Careopolis is invitation-only, multilingual and mobile-friendly. It enhances how loved ones become and remain:

Engaged as a supportive fabric of connectedness

Empowered with empathy, more than just sympathies or well-wishes

More along for the journey, and less part of the landscape

"Beyond enhancing connectedness and quality of life, CareFlash's solution (The Careopolis) exemplifies Community Medical Centers' mission, core values and commitment to innovation by strengthening resilience and peace-of-mind," adds Lynn Smiley, Vice President, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center. "This is especially important throughout the lengthy health journeys that tend to accompany cancer care. Quality patient care comes first at Community Medical Centers and our collaboration with CareFlash elevates this commitment even higher."

Smiley continued, "Community Medical Centers has worked with CareFlash since September 2021. We have been pleasantly surprised by the growing numbers of families adopting and using the Careopolis tool. In these days of social separation, people living through involved illnesses need to steer clear of compromising their wellness. Seeing the impressive growth curve of families using the Careopolis Communities, we know people find this helpful and even needed. We appreciate empowering families, loved ones and friends to stay connected and support each other throughout some of life's most challenging circumstances."

"CareFlash was founded in 2005 out of a lengthy caretaking journey surrounding a family member," adds Jay Drayer, CareFlash founder/CEO. "Throughout that experience, I learned that loved ones sincerely want to engage throughout healing and aging journeys. However, engagement is commonly complicated by people's busy lives, emotional barriers and concerns about intrusiveness. When this happens, the quality and durability of supportive engagement instead comes through as lots of well-wishes and sympathies. The Careopolis enhances the depth and durability of togetherness, empathy and quality-of-life."

About Community Medical Centers

Community Medical Centers is a private, not-for-profit healthcare network based in Fresno, California. Community operates four hospitals, a cancer institute along with several long-term care, outpatient and other healthcare facilities. The system is led by local leaders and physicians focused on addressing the diverse needs and issues of central California. As the leading healthcare provider in the Central San Joaquin Valley, Community cares for more people in the region than any other. https://www.communitymedical.org/

About CareFlash

Now into its 18th year, CareFlash empowers organizations that place value on enhancing socialization, resilience and peace-of-mind. Likewise in strengthening community education/outreach, industry relations and competitive advantage. CareFlash's partners range broadly throughout acute, post-acute, chronic, cognitive, hospice/palliative, senior living, payer, home-care, faith-based, funeral and professional services organizations as in this small sample: Texas Oncology, Austin Regional Clinic, Halcyon Home Care, Rogue Prosthetics, Snowline Hospice, Butler Funeral Homes and Pariveda Solutions. https://careflash.com

On Behalf of CareFlash

Jay Drayer

512-368-5421

[email protected]

On behalf of Community Medical Centers

Lynn Smiley

[email protected]

SOURCE CareFlash LLC