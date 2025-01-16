Community Medical Services 2024 National Impact Report

News provided by

Community Medical Services

Jan 16, 2025, 11:01 ET

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Medical Services (CMS),

Key accomplishments:

  • Provided care to 39,591 unique patients in 13 states.
  • Opened 9 new clinics in 7 cities, providing treatment availability to 4500 people currently not receiving care.
  • Distributed over 15,700 naloxone kits to CMS patients and community members, contributing to the decrease in overdose deaths nationwide.
  • Operated 12 harm reduction vending machines in 11 CMS clinics, aiding over 1,100 individuals.
  • Achieved 16 three-year CARF accreditations at our clinics.
  • Delivered over 125,000 hours of individual counseling by our dedicated counselors.
  • Expanded STI testing and treatment services, including Hep-C and HIV, meeting patients where they are.
  • Led or participated in 11,000 outreach events.
  • Received 1,073 five-star reviews for the exceptional care provided by our clinics.

"These achievements highlight CMS's unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes and supporting our communities," said Nick Stavros, CEO of CMS. "We remain committed to our mission and look forward to continuing our efforts in 2025."

For more information, please visit https://communitymedicalservices.org/2024-impact-report/ .

SOURCE Community Medical Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

COMMUNITY MEDICAL SERVICES OPENS A MOBILE MEDICATION UNIT & TWO CLINICS IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

COMMUNITY MEDICAL SERVICES OPENS A MOBILE MEDICATION UNIT & TWO CLINICS IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Community Medical Services (CMS), a leading provider of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and behavioral health services, announced today updates...
Montana: A Trailblazer in Eliminating Regulatory Barriers for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment, According to Community Medical Services

Montana: A Trailblazer in Eliminating Regulatory Barriers for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment, According to Community Medical Services

When the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) updated their recommendations governing Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics