Community Movie Screening of Miss Virginia to Celebrate School Choice Week

TRINITY, Fla., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What wouldn't a mother sacrifice to give her child a quality education? Join students, parents, and community leaders to answer this question while discussing the power of school choice at the "Miss Virginia Screening Celebration" at Generations Christian Church Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The centerpiece of the free event will be a 10 a.m. screening of "Miss Virginia," a movie drama inspired by the true story of education advocate Virginia Walden Ford. The movie stars award-winning actress Uzo Aduba as an inner-city mother who fights for better school options for her son.

Programming that will precede the screening includes remarks by Jim Howard, executive director of Trinity Security Allies and Starla Brown, state deputy director of Americans for Prosperity. After the screening, a networking reception will follow allowing attendees an opportunity to share their own education stories. Additionally, students from Dayspring Academy will perform the official National School Choice Week dance at 9:45 a.m.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

Attendees may pre-register at https://trinityflscreening.splashthat.com/ or register in person from 8:30-9:00 a.m at the event. Generations Christian Church is located at 1540 Little Road.

"All are invited to enjoy the movie and take part in a community conversation about education," said Wendy Howard, outreach manager at Trinity Security Allies. "January is the perfect time to start thinking about your child's educational options for next year."

The Miss Virginia Screening Celebration is co-hosted by Trinity Security Allies, Americans for Prosperity Florida, and the Libre Institute.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week

