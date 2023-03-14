"Community" Must Be More Than a Brand Buzzword in 2023

New Study Warns Marketers of Risks in Overusing "Community" and Reveals What Consumers Want in Online Community Marketing

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight in ten consumers believe the term "community" is being overused by brands that aren't providing a real community experience. In its recent Big Online Brand Community Study, Vesta , the leader in Community Powered Marketing, uncovered trends in online community activity and what consumers want.

The study found online community participation has risen sharply in the past three years, with 56% saying their participation has increased. As such, many marketers are turning to online community marketing to foster engagement.

Eighty-four percent agree the online community surrounding a brand impacts brand opinion. Additionally, belonging to a brand community makes them more likely to try new products/services from the brand (78%), leave a review (74%), and trust the brand (64%). Brands must be careful, though: 68% say they would feel negatively about a brand that fails to deliver a true community experience, and 37% have experienced a brand falling short of community promises.

"Community-building meets the needs of the moment, but you must deliver online community marketing with value, engagement, and connection." says Susan Frech, CEO of Vesta. "Whether you're a legacy or challenger brand, consumers are paying attention. When community is done right, consumers are more willing to recommend, create content, and buy more often."

For more information & results: https://www.vesta-go.com/community-powered-marketing/new-research-what-consumers-want-in-online-brand-communities/

Other findings from the survey include:

56% say they are active in 4+ online communities, with 38% anticipating their involvement to increase in 2023





88% say they share content and offers from the online communities they are a part of, with almost half (49%) saying they share often





74% agree that online brand communities are just as important as other social clubs





Consumers are looking for activities to participate in (62%), member-exclusive content/offers (60%), rewards/incentives for participation (57%), and discussion between community members (43%)

Methodology:

Research was conducted via an online survey issued to the peer influencer community, Smiley360, by 4,909 U.S. respondents between November 2 - December 14, 2022.

About Vesta:

Vesta is a leader in Community Powered Marketing. Our all-in-one online community platform helps brands nurture consumer relationships and mobilize advocates to drive acquisition and advocacy.

SOURCE Vesta