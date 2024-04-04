Community Oncology Empowered: AllyGPO & BioCareSD Partner to Bring Choice and Growth

TEMPE, Ariz., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO, a new specialty Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), and BioCareSD, a leading nationwide specialty distributor, announced their partnership at the 2024 Community Oncology Conference (April 4-5, Orlando, Florida). This collaboration creates a new choice for independent community practices.

AllyOncology, part of AllyGPO, is a technology-driven GPO focused solely on community oncology. This singular focus, combined with guidance from practice stakeholders and oncology experts, allows AllyGPO to implement strategies that support the viability and growth of community oncology care.

"The market demand for an alternative is clear," said Brian Ansay, AllyGPO CEO. "Our growing membership shows oncology practices seek an ally who brings new investment, technology, and a mission to preserve their independence."

BioCareSD, known for its personalized service with 40+ years of experience delivering rare, ultra-rare, and orphan disease therapies, has expanded into oncology drugs. This leverages their agile distribution network and broadens their reach to millions of patients with cancer.

"It's an exciting time for BioCare. Our investment in people and infrastructure and alignment with AllyGPO strengthens our position for rapid growth," remarked BioCare Board Chair James Frary. "Together we deliver real value to oncology practices. BioCareSD offers competitive drug pricing and outstanding customer service. AllyGPO's contracts and progressive technology empower practices to optimize their drug management."

AllyGPO and BioCareSD's nimble, transparent operations appeal to practices and biopharmaceutical companies. They value AllyGPO's investment in analytics that help providers navigate the growing complexity of oncology treatments and the appropriate use of products.

NewOncologyPartner.com enables practices to receive updates on BioCareSD's expanding product portfolio and highlights AllyIQ™, AllyGPO's specialty drug management platform. Designed for today's community oncology practice, AllyIQ integrates with existing systems for intelligent inventory management and offers a modern, modular oncology drug cabinet and role-based workflows to enhance staff productivity. AllyIQ's real-time, self-serve reports empower practices to maximize contract opportunities, enhance revenue cycle management, and improve cash flow.

About BioCareSD

Since 1982, BioCareSD, a BioCare company, has offered providers and their patients across the country fast and easy access to life-saving medications. This is accomplished via their wide-reaching, nationwide network of distribution centers and agile distribution capabilities offering both STAT and emergency deliveries. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCareSD has a centralized customer support team and local, field-based account management teams both known for high-touch, responsive service. In 2023, BioCare was named to the Financial Times List of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, and the Inc. Power Partners Award list. For more information, please visit www.biocaresd.com.

About AllyGPO

AllyOncology is a member of the AllyGPO family of specialty-specific group purchasing organizations that champion community-based care. Built on the values of transparency and partnership, AllyGPO is guided by oncology providers and a leadership team with more than 170 years of combined specialty GPO, supply chain, and IT management experience. Members benefit from the GPO's ongoing investment in modern technology solutions and robust industry relationships. Learn more about how we are community built and community strong at www.AllyGPO.com.

