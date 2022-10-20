Community Oncology Practices Working with Integra Connect Achieve Clinical and Financial Success under The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation's Oncology Care Model

Integra Connect congratulates its network for driving improved patient outcomes, while garnering revenue for the practices and cost savings for CMS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Connect, LLC., a leader in value-based, precision medicine solutions for specialty care, today announced that its network of community oncology practices drove measurable improvements in cancer care during the most recent performance period of The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation's (CMMI) Oncology Care Model (OCM). Across the network, participating practices achieved high scores on key quality measures, some with perfect scores, and drove a 28% reduction of in-patient care services. Since the beginning of OCM, Integra Connect's network of practices generated more than $250 million in value-based care revenue, including nearly $100M in performance-based payments for the practices, helping to prepare the organizations for success with the next iteration of CMS' value-based, oncology care model – the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM).

"Cancer care has always been complicated, but value-based care and clinical advancements added another level of complexity. We are succeeding with value-based care because our providers are committed to improving cancer outcomes for their patients and are consistently leveraging technologies across the entire practice," said Dr. Sibel Blau, Medical Director at Northwest Medical Specialties (Tacoma, WA). "This is why we chose to engage with Integra Connect, who provide our practice with insights related to clinical considerations, cost drivers, opportunities for improvement and work with us side by side to ensure our organization meets our value-based care business, operational and clinical goals."

Armed with clinical and claims data and sophisticated, near real-time analytics from Integra Connect, the practices were able to:

Identify at-risk patients, predict potential outcomes, and take action, which helped providers achieve high quality scores.

Navigate formularies and select potentially appropriate treatments for each patient based on cancer type, drug efficacy, cost, and OCM participation. This resulted in a controlled drug spend, across the entire practice, greatly impacting their total OCM expenditures.

Recognize opportunities for care and financial improvement and take actions, which drove a 38% reduction in end-of-life costs.

As a result, in OCM's Performance Period 10, Integra Connect's network of practices generated savings vs. the target price of nearly $2,000 per episode– marking the highest per episode savings rate earned by Integra Connect's practices since the inception of OCM in 2016.

"We are proud of our continued success with OCM and our oncology providers' abilities to deliver high-quality cancer care, driven by patient, practice and population level analytics from Integra Connect," said Ruth Dunn, Executive Director at Oklahoma Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "Our patient outcomes and financial performance demonstrate that the use of technology powered by clinical and claims data is an imperative for those looking to succeed with value-based care."

"Integra Connect is proud to work with leading community oncology practices to propel value-based care forward and enable providers to deliver high-quality care to those fighting cancer," said Dr. Jeffrey Scott, Chief Medical Officer and President of Population Health Solutions, Integra Connect. "It has been incredibly rewarding to see how our practices' clinical and financial performance has improved since the inception of OCM, and we welcome the opportunity to further help them succeed with value-based care through programs such as EOM and commercial payer's alternative payment models."

Integra Connect is a value-based, precision medicine company that leads the industry in real-world data and analytics capabilities for oncology. With data from more than 11 million unique patient lives, decades of value-based care expertise and sophisticated technologies, it enables specialty care providers, health systems, payers, and life sciences companies to improve patient outcomes, provider decision-making, business operations and performance, and clinical research for success under value-based care models.

Since it was founded, Integra Connect has supported more than 5,000 providers, six payer organizations, and a multitude of life sciences companies in their efforts to advance value-based, precision medicine. Notably, Integra Connect enabled more than 1,500 oncology providers and payer organizations to succeed under the Oncology Care Model, generating more than $250M in value-based care revenue and nearly $100M in shared savings, supported the creation and launch of alternative payment models for oncology, and leveraged our real-world data set of clinical and claims data to enable life sciences research into precision medicine advancements.

For more information, please visit www.IntegraConnect.com or follow Integra Connect on LinkedIn

