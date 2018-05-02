Community Options Names Stacey Verdino as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

PRINCETON, N.J., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Options, Inc. today announced the appointment of Stacey A. Verdino as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

In her role, Stacey will implement a strategic and effective human resource process that will help Community Options maintain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining employees nationwide.

Stacey most recently was the Senior Director and Head of Human Resources for Nutrinia, Inc., an international biotechnology company. Prior to that, she served as the Director of Human Resources for Amicus Therapeutics, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for rare diseases.

"Stacey has a puissant background. She ran human resources for my friend John Crowley, who heads Amicus," said Robert Stack, President and CEO of Community Options. "Stacey learned from John the value that persons with disabilities bring to society and will augment her knowledge and this ethos to our human resource department that manages over 5,200 employees nationwide."

John Crowley was inspired to start Amicus after his twins were diagnosed with Pompe disease. His family's story was portrayed in the film Extraordinary Measures, which starred Harrison Ford and Brendan Fraser, who played Crowley. His daughter, Megan, was recognized during the President's State of the Union address as a person who is slated to graduate from the University of Notre Dame, while overcoming her significant disability. Crowley and his family have been longtime supporters of Community Options and its mission.

Stacey, a New Jersey native, graduated with High Honors from Rutgers University and was a member of multiple honor societies. She is currently pursuing a Master's Degree at Rutgers, and remains an active member of BioNJ and the Society for Human Resource Management.

About Community Options, Inc.:

For over 29 years, Community Options has developed housing and employment programs for people with disabilities – serving thousands of people through over 40 offices across 11 states. Community Options provides advocacy assistance to empower people with disabilities because all people – regardless of ability level – should live and work in the community with dignity, choice and self-determination.

