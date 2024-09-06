Community Organizations Come Together in Concord, New Hampshire in New ICF Building Designed to Serve the Penacook Community for the Next 60 Years and More

Insulated Concrete Form Construction (ICF) Can Stand the Test of Time with Building Life that Often Exceeds the 100-year Mark

GREENLAND, N.H., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the new school year, the Boys & Girls Club's new 8,900 square-foot community center built with energy-efficient ICF construction, has opened to serve the Penacook community in Concord, New Hampshire. Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast supplied the Nudura ICF forms used to construct the new facility, replacing a crumbling community landmark that was originally handcrafted by village residents just after World War II.

The ICF building replaces a cinder-block building and two 100-year-old homes that were converted to meet daycare needs for infants and toddlers. The buildings were is disrepair with plumbing and roof-leak issues that made it difficult to focus on the needs of the children.

The new facility includes a large cafetorium that will serve many groups within the community, including seniors, along with space for the Boys & Girls Club of Central and Northern New Hampshire activities, and a local branch of the Penacook library. This first week of operation marks the first time in nearly 18 months that children have been back in the Penacook Community Center.

In the late fall of 2021, a meeting between Cathy Furlong, president of the Penacook Community Center, and Chris Emond, CEO of the Concord Boys & Girls Club, put the wheels in motion to merge the two organizations. The result was a plan for a new, energy-efficient facility to better serve the Penacook community.

The $6 million project is a public-private venture that was overwhelmingly supported by the community. According to Emond, "This was probably the easiest capital campaign I've led. We raised the money in three months. People offered to give us more than they had originally committed to." In addition to the funds raised from individuals and foundations, the project qualified for certain tax credits and state awards. Additionally, the city will pay approximately $1 million for the library's new 1,400-square-foot space.

Many of those who contributed to the project were eager for the building to reach net zero energy standards. With this goal in mind, solar panels were included on the roof. When combined with ICF construction, the facility can look forward to lower energy costs over time. ICF construction provides excellent thermal insulation, resulting in reduced energy consumption for heating and cooling. This energy efficiency can significantly lower a building's environmental footprint over its lifetime. A standard Nudura ICF wall creates a tightly sealed building envelope with an overall R-value of R-24 to R-50, depending on the thickness of the chosen forms and concrete core. This means a building can maintain steady, even temperatures longer, providing added comfort for building occupants, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage by up to 60%.

The community center has slots for 46 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in its early childhood program and slots for 45 school-aged children in its after-school program. According to Emond, the early childhood program is fully enrolled for the coming year, while the after-school program for 2024-2025 still has some space.

According to a study by PCA (Portland Cement Association), the average lifespan of ICF buildings can exceed 75 years, a figure that outperforms more traditional methods of construction. To learn more about ICF construction, net zero ICF buildings and the energy-efficient properties of ICF construction, visit the Atlantic Builders Supply contractor's page.

Milestone Engineering and Construction served as the general contractor for the project, with Key Industries as the insulated concrete form (ICF) installer. The Nudura system was supplied by Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast. To see photos and learn more about the construction of the Boys & Girls Club Penacook facility, visit the Atlantic Builders Supply project gallery.

