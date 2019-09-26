Community Partnership That Provided Free Dental Care For 800 Elementary Students Wins Impact Award

"The successful collaboration efforts of Gas South, the GSU Dental Hygiene Program and students, Norton Park Elementary School and the Georgia Department of Public Health made a positive impact on one of our more vulnerable communities," said Pam Cushenan, assistant professor of dental hygiene at GSU. "Over a four-month period, we implemented a parent workshop on oral health, screened 75 children, educated 800 children and provided preventive dental services for all eligible children. All members of our team were able to experience the gratification of making a lasting difference in the lives and welfare of the children and their families."

GSU used the opportunity as a teaching tool for their dental hygiene students – pairing first year students with seniors in the program to administer care to the children.

Gas South employees volunteered their time to provide bilingual marketing materials for the parents of Norton Park's students as well as translated, in person, at the parent information session – ensuring all questions were answered before their children received the dental services. Employees also volunteered at the dental education event.

"It's great to see how we can have an impact when we talk to our partners to find out what they need and bring together resources to move the needle to really make a difference," said Kevin Greiner, Gas South president and CEO. "We're honored to receive this prestigious award as we work to improve the lives of children in need in our communities."

In their 22nd year, the IMPACT Awards pay tribute to the philanthropic companies who dedicate time and resources to fulfill their corporate social responsibility (CSR). The 2019 awards were presented at the CVC's annual IMPACT Awards luncheon on September 18.

About Gas South:

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. The company serves more than 300,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Gas South offers simple and competitively priced rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of its profits to help children in need. Since 2016, Gas South has been recognized as one of the "Top Workplaces in Atlanta" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gas South is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

