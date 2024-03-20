Community Pharmacies Back In Business After Distributor Cutoffs Thanks To TITAN

RANDOLPH, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You own a small community pharmacy. One day the phone rings and your pharmaceutical supplier announces that your store has been cut off due to a possible regulatory compliance "red flags". Is it time to close the door and turn out the lights?

TITAN Group (www.titangroupdea.com), a leading DEA compliance consulting firm focused on the healthcare industry, is getting kudos from a growing number of community pharmacies that have been facing this scenario of being cut off by drug distribution companies for possible compliance issues. In case after case, TITAN is putting these independent pharmacies back in business by proving to distributors that compliance issues have either been resolved – or were non-existent at all.

"When a giant pharmaceutical distributor cuts off sales to an independent pharmacy, it can be a disaster for this small business and the patients it serves," said Jack Teitelman, President/CEO at TITAN Group. "Trying to find and set up a relationship with a new distributor takes time, and in the meantime the pharmacy may not have the drugs it needs to continue caring for its patients. Pharmacies call us in to restore those distributor relationships. We dig in and make sure that our clients are doing everything right to comply with federal regulations and to meet the strict standards of the distributors."

Flagged by both DEA and distributors for compliance issues such as recordkeeping, security, or questionable dispensing (especially with opioids and amphetamine products), at least 30 pharmacies were dropped by their distributors and called in TITAN. TITAN Group's team of experienced investigators immediately conducted comprehensive reviews of each pharmacy's operations. Through meticulous analysis and tailored remediation strategies, TITAN Group implemented robust protocols for recordkeeping, inventory management, and enhanced security measures tailored to each pharmacy's unique business requirements. In especially complex cases, TITAN would also bring in legal counsel with expertise in the pharmacy sector to represent the clients.

Once changes were implemented and documented, TITAN served as the negotiator between the pharmacies and the distributors, proving the pharmacies' commitment to adhering to regulatory guidelines and other concerns of drug distributors. The result: distributors' strict standards were met, restrictions were released, and the pharmacies were back in the business of helping patients.

"The drug distributors are doing their due diligence and we respect that. We take compliance issues seriously and we make sure our clients are doing what the law requires," said Teitelman. "In the end, TITAN is maintaining everyone's operational integrity, but also upholding patient safety and ensuring community access to essential medications and healthcare services."

About TITAN Group: TITAN Group is a leading DEA consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance solutions for the healthcare industry. With a team of experienced investigators and consultants, TITAN Group provides expert guidance and support to pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and other organizations navigating DEA regulations. Committed to excellence, Titan Group assists clients in achieving and maintaining compliance while upholding the highest standards of integrity and patient care.

Contact Information: Sharon Richter VP Marketing Titan Group, 973-626-0640, [email protected]; www.titangroupdea.com

SOURCE TITAN Group