Community Physician and Small Business Owner Dr. Sonia Devgan-Kacker Announces Democratic Candidacy for the Open Seat in California's 26th Congressional District

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic candidate Dr. Sonia Devgan-Kacker today announced her candidacy for the open seat in California's 26th Congressional District. The announcement follows a February fundraising effort that surpassed campaign goals, signaling early momentum in the open-seat race.

California's 26th District includes much of Ventura County — including Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village — as well as portions of Los Angeles County such as Calabasas. It is one of Southern California's most economically dynamic and diverse regions, anchored by agriculture, small business, healthcare, and aerospace innovation.

After 26 years caring for families across the district, Dr. Sonia said she is stepping forward to bring practical, community-based leadership to Washington.

"I'm not a career politician. I solve problems every day," Dr. Sonia said. "When this seat opened, I felt a responsibility to step forward. I've spent 26 years diagnosing challenges in this community — now I'm ready to help address them in Congress."

As owner of Westlake Village Urgent Care, Occupational and Family Medical Clinic, Dr. Sonia has provided care across District 26 through more than 200,000 patient visits, supporting families, employees, and local businesses throughout the region. Her clinic serves as a vocational training site within the district for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, medical assistants, and radiologic technicians, supporting hands-on clinical education and strengthening the regional healthcare workforce. She provides care to patients of all ages, treating acute illnesses and injuries, workplace and occupational conditions, public health screenings, and sports medicine, working closely with families, schools, employers, rehabilitation centers, and local institutions throughout the community.

Dr. Sonia completed her undergraduate education at Stanford University and earned her medical degree from the University of California, Irvine. She raised her two children in Thousand Oaks, where they graduated from local public schools. She remains actively engaged in professional education and clinical teaching, maintaining academic affiliations with major California institutions including UCLA and USC.

"As both a frontline physician and small business owner, I see firsthand how federal decisions affect healthcare access, insurance costs, workforce sustainability, and the viability of local clinics," Dr. Sonia said. "Healthcare spending accounts for nearly 18 percent of the U.S. economy, yet families continue to face rising premiums and limited access. We need practical reforms that improve outcomes while protecting community-based care."

Dr. Sonia also emphasized disaster preparedness and wildfire recovery — a pressing concern for Ventura County communities.

"Wildfires have directly impacted families and businesses in our region," she said. "Federal disaster relief must be timely, transparent, and focused on rebuilding communities — not delayed by bureaucracy. We need smarter forest management, resilient infrastructure, and real support for homeowners, small businesses, and first responders."

Beyond healthcare and disaster relief, Dr. Sonia's campaign focuses on strengthening Ventura County's core economic engines.

"District 26 is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world," she said. "From strawberries and avocados to citrus and specialty crops, our growers face workforce challenges, water uncertainty, and trade hurdles that Washington must address."

She also highlighted the district's aerospace and unmanned aerial systems sector.

"We have some of the finest aerospace and engineering talent in the country right here in District 26," she said. "Federal leadership should support innovation, bolster national security, and ensure high-quality jobs remain in our community."

"Medical innovation does not happen by accident," she said. "Continued investment in research through the National Institutes of Health drives breakthroughs, strengthens our biotech sector, and improves patient outcomes nationwide."

As a physician, employer, educator, and longtime community member, Dr. Sonia emphasizes bipartisan problem-solving and practical leadership.

"District 26 is diverse in its voices, professions, and priorities," she said. "For 26 years, I've worked with families across this community. In medicine, you don't treat half the patient — you treat the whole person. That's how I will serve this district."

Dr. Sonia is actively meeting voters across Ventura and Los Angeles counties as her campaign builds grassroots support.

