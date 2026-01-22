Community Playmaker Awards Hays, Kansas 2025 Community of the Year

City recognized for outstanding commitment to enhancing residents' quality of life

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Playmaker, a media platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering civic leaders, has named Hays, Kansas, as its 2025 Community of the Year. The annual honor recognizes cities, towns, parishes, and counties across the United States for their outstanding commitment to enhancing quality of life through innovative programs, visionary leadership, and community-driven solutions.

The Community of the Year Award highlights impactful initiatives in areas such as economic development, community engagement, public safety, arts and culture, environmental stewardship, and the creation of inclusive, high-quality environments. Finalists are selected for their measurable progress, strong civic partnerships, and clear vision for the future. Hays rose to the top from a competitive field of communities nationwide, including fellow 2025 finalists: Port St. Lucie, Florida and Monessen, Pennsylvania.

"Hays is a powerful example of what happens when a community commits to long-term, balanced growth," said Ashley Whittaker, editor-in-chief of Community Playmaker. "From protecting scarce water resources to investing in inclusive recreation, education, and public art, Hays shows how thoughtful planning and collaboration can create a place where people of all ages truly want to live, learn, work, and retire."

Hays, Kansas, demonstrates how Midwestern hospitality can be paired with modern innovation and environmental responsibility. The city has carefully balanced infrastructure growth with a focus on sustainability, ensuring that progress never comes at the expense of its natural resources or quality of life. Its long-standing leadership in water conservation has yielded groundbreaking initiatives that protect limited water supplies while still supporting new development and community amenities.

Hays distinguished itself through several key initiatives and investments, including:

Balanced, sustainable growth – Hays continues to upgrade public services and infrastructure while centering environmental stewardship, particularly through pioneering water conservation strategies that safeguard resources in a region where water is scarce.





Education powered by local partnerships – The city recently celebrated the opening of a new multi-million-dollar high school, developed in close collaboration with Fort Hays State University and local businesses. This investment pairs advanced facilities with an innovative curriculum to prepare students for a dynamic, changing economy.





Inclusive, multigenerational community spaces – The Accessible Recreation Complex (ARC Park) welcomes children of all abilities in a universally designed environment, while the brand-new Bob and Pat Schmidt Community Center bring childcare, senior services, community meals, and gathering spaces together under one roof. The center addresses a critical childcare shortage with capacity for more than 80 children—including a designated storm shelter that doubles as classroom space—while fulfilling a long-standing promise to provide a modern, dignified home for seniors.





Quality of life through recreation and events – Outdoor enthusiasts and families enjoy scenic parks and miles of multi-use trails, including those at Frontier Park, which promote active, healthy lifestyles. The Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex offers top-tier facilities for youth and adult sports, drawing regional tournaments that generate significant economic impact and community pride.





Robust arts, culture, and public art – Downtown Hays, particularly the Chestnut Street District, blends beautifully restored historic buildings with a thriving mix of shops, boutiques, and restaurants. As home to the state's oldest arts council, Hays features world-renowned artists, vibrant public art, and signature cultural events such as the Wild West Festival and Oktoberfest that bring residents and visitors together to celebrate local heritage.





Strong connectivity and services with small-city affordability – Strategically located along major highways and supported by a successful regional airport, Hays connects residents and businesses to larger markets while maintaining an affordable cost of living, exceptional healthcare, and strong higher education assets.

"Hays shows what it looks like when a community invests in every stage of life—from early childhood to retirement—while still protecting the environment and celebrating its culture," added Whittaker. "Their story is a roadmap for communities that want to grow without losing their sense of place."

Hays will be featured in upcoming Community Playmaker content highlighting its innovative strategies, partnerships, and long-term impact on residents.

