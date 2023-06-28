Community Powerhouse and Advocate Alicia Wilson to Receive 2023 Featherstone Changemaker Award

BALTIMORE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation, an award-winning nonprofit, announces Alicia Wilson, co-founder, Black Philanthropy Circle, as this year's 2023 Featherstone Changemaker Award recipient. This prestigious prize recognizes an influential leader who drives social change and makes a positive impact in the community.

Wilson will be honored during the Featherstone Awards Ceremony, an annual event that showcases Baltimore's most promising youth and promotes academic equity in higher education. Thirty exceptional students, from underrepresented communities, will receive $3,000 Featherstone College Scholarships to attend Coppin State University, Morgan State University, The University of Baltimore and other institutions. Travis E. Mitchell, senior vice president and chief content officer, Maryland Public Television, will give the keynote address. The event will be held on August 11, 2023 at The University of Baltimore. Learn more about the event, here .

"We laud Alicia's strong impact in the community," said Juliana Lopez, executive director, William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation." Her brilliance, tenacity and generosity spotlight the positive contributions that she has made to improving lives in Baltimore. She's a role model for our students."

Wilson serves on the boards of the CollegeBound Foundation, France-Merrick Foundation, Johns Hopkins University, Kennedy Krieger Institute, and the University of Maryland School of Law Board of Visitors. The Baltimore Sun recognized her as one of the 15 Black Marylanders to Watch. She's been named a 2022 "Women Who Win" and Newsmaker of the Year for 2021 by the Afro-American Newspaper.

Wilson joins an accomplished list of Featherstone Changemaker Award recipients: Catalina Rodriguez, director, Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (2022); Monica Mitchell, co-founder, Lillie May Carroll Jackson Middle School (2021), and Pamela King, senior program manager, Open Society Foundations, Baltimore (2020).

The Featherstone Foundation has a track record of creating equal access to opportunities. The Foundation has provided over $326,000 through 131 scholarships to outstanding students from 25 countries who now attend 12 institutions.

The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation , an award winning nonprofit (501c3), has an unapologetic mission to "create sustainable solutions to bridge the opportunity divide for underserved communities."

