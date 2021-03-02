Leading independent provider of outpatient behavioral health services, Community Psychiatry acquires Harbor Psychologist Tweet this

"We are very excited to join the Community Psychiatry group, and to have the full resources of a widely recognized and respected organization help us as we continue to grow and meet the needs of current and future patients within our community," said Dr. Zecharia Oren, Ph.D., founder of Harbor Psychologist. "We look forward to continuing to provide high quality behavioral health care covered by the bulk of health insurance providers in California and to improving access to quality mental health care as part of the Community Psychiatry organization."

Community Psychiatry and Harbor Psychologist share a focus on providing comprehensive and individualized mental health treatment services. Under the leadership of Dr. Oren, the newly rebranded Community Psychiatry office will focus on treating depression, addictive disorders, bi-polar affective disorder (manic-depression), anxiety, panic, phobias, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder), eating disorders, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), autism spectrum, behavior problems, anger, stress and relationship issues. In addition to English, a number of the clinicians at the new Community Psychiatry location speak Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Tagalog, Russian, Ukrainian, Punjabi, Urdu and Hebrew.

"Given the unprecedented events of the past year due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the need for access to quality mental health care has never been greater," said Christopher Brengard, CEO, Community Psychiatry. "Expanding Community Psychiatry's reach into more and more communities across the US is important for our providers, patients and communities as we work diligently to ensure access to compassionate, convenient and affordable mental health care services for everyone."

About Community Psychiatry

Community Psychiatry is a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services with more than 150 psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists and licensed therapists who provide care through telemedicine and in-person visits at 40+ locations in more than 18 languages. We've spent more than 20 years increasing access to mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals and insurers, and are dedicated to providing high-quality, in-network mental health services through our partnerships with more than 20 commercial health insurance providers. For more information, please visit www.communitypsychiatry.com.

