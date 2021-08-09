Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers Announce Expansion of Mental Health Services in Texas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPath Care Centers , a Community Psychiatry practice, and leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced plans to expand into Texas. Starting August 9th, patients will have access to medication management and psychotherapy through telehealth in partnership with major health insurance providers. The first physical MindPath Care Center locations in Texas will open for in-person patient visits in River Oaks in early September 2021 and in Frisco in October 2021. The Company plans to open more than 10 additional MindPath Care Center locations within Texas by year end. The expansion in Texas will further strengthen the reach of the organization, bringing the total number of mental health care provider locations nationally to 80+ offices and the combined number of clinicians to more than 550.

MindPath Care Centers has a deep expertise in providing telemedicine and in-person care; its clinicians form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive well-coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, clinicians can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry, medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, group therapy, addiction and recovery centers, psychological testing, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, Spravato (esketamine), somatic experiencing, neuropsychiatric testing, clinical trials, and a Gender and Sexual Diversity Center. In Texas, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy will be offered in select locations.

"We are thrilled to significantly expand access to the highest quality mental healthcare in the Lone Star State," said Christopher Brengard, CEO of Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers. "As the second largest state in the country, Texas is a crucial market for our continued growth. Mental health is key to the overall health and well-being of all individuals, and we look forward to providing comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health treatment services at each of our new locations and via telehealth throughout Texas."

The recent union of Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers more than doubled the number of mental health care provider locations to 70+ offices and brought the number of clinicians to more than 350 throughout California and the Southeastern United States. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the organization has continually delivered on its mission to increase access to high-quality, in-network mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals and insurance providers. Community Psychiatry received strategic capital investment from leading global investment firms in Q4 2020 and continues its vigorous growth with the expansion into Texas and beyond.

About Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers

Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers have combined to expand patient access to high-quality, evidence-based, outpatient mental health care across the United States. Our more than 350 psychiatry and psychotherapy providers deliver care through telehealth and in-person visits at 70+ locations in California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas in partnership with most major health insurance providers. Together, Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers share a focus on providing comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health treatment services, including medication management, therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, and addiction recovery services. For more information, please visit communitypsychiatry.com and mindpathcare.com.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Community Psychiatry; MindPath Care Centers

Related Links

https://www.communitypsychiatry.com

