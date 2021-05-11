Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers Unite to Create Leading Clinically-Driven National Mental Health Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and DURHAM, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Psychiatry Management, LLC , a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced the acquisition of MindPath Care Centers. Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers share the same vision: to provide comprehensive and individualized outpatient mental health treatment services to the patients who need it most, and to expand patient access to evidence-based, high quality mental health care across the United States. The union of Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers dramatically expands and strengthens the reach of each organization, more than doubling the number of mental health care provider locations to 70+ offices and bringing the combined number of clinicians to more than 350. Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers share a focus on providing comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health treatment services.

Since its inception more than 20 years ago, Community Psychiatry has continually delivered on its mission to increase access to high-quality, in-network mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals and insurance providers. "As the US begins the second full year grappling with the effects of a global pandemic, the need for access to quality mental health care has never been greater," said Christopher Brengard, CEO of Community Psychiatry. "We could not have asked for a stronger, more complementary partner than MindPath Care Centers to further our shared mission of expanding patient access to top notch mental health care and seamlessly integrating with primary care from coast to coast. We believe mental health is key to the overall health and well-being of every individual."

Community Psychiatry has deep expertise in providing telemedicine and in-person care; its clinicians form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive well-coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, clinicians can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry, psychotherapy, psychological testing, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to improve patient outcomes.

MindPath Care Centers provides a full range of psychiatric and psychological services to adults and children, including psychiatric evaluation, medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, group therapy, addiction and recovery centers, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), Spravato (esketamine), somatic experiencing, neuropsychiatric testing, clinical trials, and a Gender and Sexual Diversity Center.

"MindPath Care Centers is excited to join forces with an equally motivated and experienced partner to further expand mental healthcare access to help treat the millions of people with behavioral health issues. We will continue our fight to break down barriers, including the stigma surrounding mental health, the lack of coordination of primary care and mental health care, and more," said Jeff Williams, former CEO of MindPath Care Centers and now Chief Strategy Officer of the newly combined entity. "I'm excited to partner with the Community Psychiatry team to continue the support of our growing family of mental health care providers in our efforts to further increase access to important mental health care services in their communities."

Community Psychiatry received strategic capital investment from leading global investment firms in Q4 2020 and is positioned for robust growth. The strategic investment and acquisition of MindPath Care Centers will increase access for individuals via telemedicine and in-person care, drive improved outcomes and clinical pathways, track quality data, and increase opportunities for mental health clinicians to integrate with primary care providers.

About Community Psychiatry

Community Psychiatry is a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services with more than 150 psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists and licensed therapists who provide care through telemedicine and in-person visits at 40+ locations in 18 languages. We've spent more than 20 years increasing access to mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals and insurers, and are dedicated to providing high-quality, in-network mental health services through our partnerships with more than 20 commercial health insurance providers. For more information, please visit www.communitypsychiatry.com .

About MindPath Care Centers

MindPath Care Centers is committed to supporting high quality and comprehensive outpatient mind care available to help people navigate life's challenges, whenever and wherever they need it. Our unique, collaborative care approach and integration of the latest mental health treatments and technologies ensure our patients receive the continuum of care required for optimal outcomes. Our services are delivered at more than 25 locations in the Carolinas and include medication management and individual therapy both in office and via telehealth, addiction recovery services at the Addiction Recovery Center (ARC), group therapy sessions and TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) therapy. To help everyone seeking treatment, our 200+ providers participate in most major insurance plans. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit mindpathcare.com .

