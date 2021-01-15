Community Psychiatry Appoints Christopher Brengard As Chief Executive Officer Tweet this

Brengard, as the company's new CEO, will drive further expansion of the company's differentiated and highly successful model, leveraging his almost 30 years of multi-site experience in partnership with clinicians. Most recently, he served for two decades as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Renal Care, Inc., a business he founded in 2000 and grew to more 350 dialysis centers nationwide in partnership with physicians through a focused de novo and acquisition strategy.

"Community Psychiatry has a long history of providing the most clinically-effective mental health care by attracting the best clinicians and ensuring a compassionate patient experience. Access to mental healthcare is critically important. We thank Ken for his years of leadership, and I am excited to be working with the talented Community Psychiatry team to build upon this legacy to support the continued expansion of the company's provider-driven model as the platform of choice for clinicians and patients nationwide," said Brengard.

In addition to Brengard's appointment as CEO, the company announced the appointments of two industry leaders its Board of Directors: Chris Hocevar, who will serve as Chairman of the Board, and Patrick J. Kennedy. Both will further support Community Psychiatry's initiatives to expand access for individuals to high-quality clinical care via telemedicine and in-person care, drive improved outcomes and clinical pathways, track quality data, and increase opportunities for mental health clinicians to integrate with primary care providers.

Hocevar has more than 25 years of healthcare experience, including 16 years at global health services company, Cigna, where he served as President, U.S. Commercial Segments and Specialty Businesses, and was responsible for growth across several lines of business, including behavioral solutions.

"Community Psychiatry has built a compelling value proposition for patients, clinicians and payors alike. I have been particularly impressed with the passion and care that Community Psychiatry's clinical community provides to our patients," said Hocevar. "I am looking forward to working with Chris and the rest of the Community Psychiatry management team to help expand their reach across more communities throughout the United States, continuing to build on our innovative clinical programs with our key partners, and improving our integration with primary care providers."

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy, founder of The Kennedy Forum , has also joined the Community Psychiatry Board of Directors. Kennedy is best known as lead sponsor of the landmark Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (Federal Parity Law) of 2008, which provides millions of Americans with access to mental health and addiction treatment by requiring insurance companies to cover treatment for mental health and substance use disorders no more restrictively than treatment for illnesses of the body, such as diabetes and cancer.

"Now, more than ever, equal access to mental health and addiction treatment is critical to addressing historic rates of overdoses and suicides. I am honored to join the Community Psychiatry board to help champion a future where everyone who needs help receives it—one where people are empowered to live full, meaningful lives through quality, customized care," said Kennedy.

Community Psychiatry is a leading independent provider of outpatient behavioral health services. CP has spent more than a decade increasing access to mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals and insurers. CP currently employs more than 120 psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists and licensed therapists who provide care through telemedicine and in-person visits at over 40 locations in more than 18 languages. Community Psychiatry is dedicated to providing high-quality, in-network mental health services through its partnerships with commercial health insurance providers (20+). For more information, please visit www.communitypsychiatry.com.

