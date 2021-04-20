Community Psychiatry Appoints Scott L. Rauch, M.D. to Board of Directors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Psychiatry , a leading independent provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced it has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Scott L. Rauch, M.D. Dr. Rauch will oversee Community Psychiatry's investment in expanding access to mental health services across delivery channels, drive improved outcomes and clinical pathways, track quality data and increase opportunities for mental health clinicians to integrate with primary care providers.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Rauch to our Board of Directors," said Chris Brengard, Chief Executive Officer of Community Psychiatry. "Dr. Rauch joins Community Psychiatry at a pivotal time as we continue to expand our team of clinicians who are committed to improving clinical outcomes through evidence-based care."

In joining Community Psychiatry, Dr. Rauch brings a strong track record of leading organizations with innovative and strategic thinking. He is the current President and Psychiatrist-in-Chief, and the Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo Chair of Psychiatry for McLean Hospital, which is consistently recognized as the top psychiatric hospital in the United States. He is also Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and serves as Chair of System Behavioral and Mental Health for Mass General Brigham, the largest healthcare system in Massachusetts.

As an international expert in neuroimaging and the neurobiology of depression and anxiety disorders, Dr. Rauch combines a patient-centered approach with extraordinary business acumen to build strategies that prioritize the needs of patients and their families. Beyond his leadership roles at McLean, Dr. Rauch lends his expertise to international organizations, influencing policies and best practices nationally and abroad. He is an elected member of the prestigious National Academy of Medicine and is the current secretary and past president of the Society of Biological Psychiatry. He has also served in leadership roles for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America as well as the National Network of Depression Centers.

"It's an honor to join the Community Psychiatry Board of Directors. I admire Community Psychiatry's patient-first approach and unwavering focus on clinical excellence," said Dr. Rauch. "I look forward to working with Community Psychiatry's executive leadership team to help expand the company and with it, access to care to reach more communities across the United States who are in need of compassionate behavioral health services."

With deep expertise in providing in-person care since 2003 and telemedicine since 2009, Community Psychiatry's more than 150 clinicians currently serve patients from 44 locations as well as remotely. Community Psychiatry's clinicians form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive well-coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, clinicians can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry, psychotherapy, psychological testing, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to improve patient outcomes.

For more information about Community Psychiatry, please visit https://www.communitypsychiatry.com .

About Community Psychiatry

Community Psychiatry is a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services with more than 150 psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists and licensed therapists who provide care through telemedicine and in-person visits at 40+ locations in more than 18 languages. We've spent more than 20 years increasing access to mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals and insurers, and are dedicated to providing high-quality, in-network mental health services through our partnerships with more than 20 commercial health insurance providers. For more information, please visit www.communitypsychiatry.com .

SOURCE Community Psychiatry

Related Links

https://www.communitypsychiatry.com

