Community Psychiatry Management, LLC Acquires Calabasas Behavioral Health and Gelbart and Associates

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Psychiatry Management, LLC, the largest outpatient mental health organization in California with more than 40 offices, acquired Calabasas Behavioral Health (CBH) on Aug. 16, 2019, and Gelbart and Associates on Aug. 31, 2019. CBH is a psychiatric group providing psychiatry and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) services in the San Fernando Valley and Ventura County near Los Angeles. Gelbart and Associates provides a variety of outpatient psychiatry and psychotherapy services in the South Bay region of Los Angeles. With these acquisitions, Community Psychiatry adds six new California outpatient offices in Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Torrance, Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes and welcomes eight psychiatrists, 18 therapists, and six psychologists to its team of over 100 providers.

Community Psychiatry shares with CBH and Gelbart and Associates a focus on providing comprehensive and individualized mental health treatment services. CBH was one of the first practices in the nation to use TMS for treating depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) under the leadership of Dr. Mindy Werner-Crohn. Community Psychiatry will now offer groundbreaking TMS treatments for depression and OCD in its new Calabasas and Simi Valley offices. At its new South Bay locations, Community Psychiatry will now provide bariatric support, school-based psychotherapy and employee assistance therapy programs in addition to psychiatric and psychotherapy services.

About Community Psychiatry

For over a decade, Community Psychiatry has been increasing access to mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, psychotherapists, hospitals and insurers. The company currently employs over 100 psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and therapists who provide connected care through in-person and telemedicine visits at more than 40 locations across California. Community Psychiatry is dedicated to providing high-quality, in-network mental health services through its partnerships with approximately 20 health insurance partners.

For more information, visit www.communitypsychiatry.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Norris

JNorris@cpsych.com

916-576-7895

SOURCE Psychiatry

Related Links

http://www.communitypsychiatry.com

