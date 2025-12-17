Community Reinvestment Fund, USA Welcomes New Executive Vice President of Programs and Partnerships Chris Uhl to the Team

Seasoned social impact and investment leader will guide CRF's national program strategy, partnerships and revenue growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (CRF), a national Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced the appointment of Chris Uhl as its new Executive Vice President of Programs and Partnerships. In this role, he will develop and lead a unified strategy across programs, partnerships and fundraising to create pathways to capital that fuel job creation, spark neighborhood revitalization and strengthen economic mobility for small businesses and communities nationwide. Uhl will also oversee the design and execution of cross-functional initiatives that leverage CRF's technology, fund design and program management to serve a broad and diverse set of stakeholders while cultivating new partnerships and deepening existing relationships across the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

Uhl joins having built a distinguished career in philanthropy and community development, as well as banking and mission-driven investing. Most recently, he served as an executive director at IFF. Previously, he held leadership roles at Rock Ventures LLC, the Skillman Foundation and Detroit Children's Fund, among others. In these roles, he's managed lending, real estate consulting and community strategy initiatives across Michigan and Ohio.

A Michigan native, Uhl holds an MBA from Wayne State University and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.

"Chris is a welcome addition to the CRF team as he steps into a pivotal role as our first Executive Vice President of Programs and Partnerships," said Matthew Roth, President and CEO of CRF. "This position is a cornerstone of CRF's strategic plan to scale impact through stronger partnerships and innovative programs. His experience across philanthropy, community investment and financial services will help accelerate our work in under-resourced communities nationwide."

CRF is a national nonprofit organization that works with partners across the financial, public and philanthropic sectors to expand economic opportunity. Together, they deliver lending and technology service solutions that support communities in building long-term economic strength. CRF focuses on deepening partner capacity, supporting local missions and driving lasting impact with efficiency and precision.

About CRF USA

CRF is a national nonprofit organization and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a mission to elevate economic opportunity by reimagining the way capital and resources flow to small businesses and communities. Since 1988, CRF has secured and distributed nearly $4 billion in funding to transform local economies across the country. By partnering with small businesses, banks and financial service providers, CDFIs, public sector and government partners, philanthropists and foundations and business support organizations, CRF delivers sustainable financial solutions that support long-term economic growth with the goal of building a just economy where small businesses and local communities thrive. For more information, visit crfusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

