Community Research Foundation Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Research Foundation ("CRF"), experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to individuals who sought medical services through various medical and/or social service programs that CRF supports. CRF has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On October 13, 2022, CRF became aware of a possible data security incident involving its digital environment. Following discovery, CRF immediately took steps to secure its digital environment and engaged a dedicated team of external cybersecurity experts to assist in responding to and investigating the incident. As a result of the investigation, CRF learned that an unauthorized actor accessed certain files and data stored within its systems. CRF thereafter launched a comprehensive review of all potentially affected information to identify the individuals and information involved. This review concluded on April 19, 2023, at which time we determined that personal and protected health information may have been involved in this incident. Since that time, CRF has been working diligently to gather contact information and preparing to provide individual notice.

Based on the investigation, the affected protected health information may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth, medical treatment and/or diagnosis information, and/or health insurance information. Please note that not all data elements were affected for all individuals.

On June 28, 2023, CRF provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals. In so doing, CRF provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information. In addition, CRF has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns, and the engagement number for reference with that call number is B096005. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6:00 AM PT – 8:00 PM PT (Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM PT – 5:00 PM PT) and can be reached at 833-901-4615.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for CRF, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Community Research Foundation