Community Services Group Taps Eleos Health for Augmented Intelligence Support in Behavioral Healthcare

Eleos will be embedded in Community Service Group's EHR to give clinicians access to tools that reduce time spent on documentation and administration

CSG clinicians will now have more time for face-to-face patient interaction and treatment

BOSTON and MOUNTVILLE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health , the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, and Community Services Group (CSG), a provider of community-based intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) and mental health services in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania, announced today that Eleos Health's augmented intelligence will be directly embedded into CSG's EHR system to better serve the administrative needs of its behavioral healthcare clinicians.

Community mental health centers provide important and necessary support for those suffering from serious mental health challenges who may not be able to access services anywhere else. Community Services Group's 1,400 employees across 19 Pennsylvania counties have provided comprehensive mental health treatment, intellectual and developmental disabilities services, and children's services to the community for more than 50 years.

To provide top-tier service to their community, clinicians manage a great deal of work that doesn't involve patients, including clinical documentation, administration, and compliance paperwork, while also keeping EHRs updated. Because Pennsylvania's mental health system was lagging even before COVID, and with more people suffering from poor mental health than ever before, CSG clinician workloads have increased dramatically — including additional documentation work for each new patient — pushing caseloads to critical levels.

Eleos will help reduce this burden on CSG's providers. Eleos has been shown to reduce documentation time by more than 50%. That time can now be reallocated to the important work of face-to-face patient interaction. For example, notes for each session typically take 15 minutes to complete, with the average full-time clinician writing notes for 40 sessions per week. That adds up to 10 hours of work, or a quarter of the workweek, spent not interacting with patients.

The ability to access accurate documentation with Eleos will increase efficiency, and will equip supervisors with unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads, and performance. This makes it easier for providers to meet government and organizational documentation standards, while allowing for improved training with structured, objective feedback on their sessions.

"CSG is always looking for new ways to equip our behavioral healthcare clinicians with the best tools to better serve their patients," said Susan Blue, CEO, President, and Owner, Community Services Group. "With Eleos' powerful technology, the CSG team can now concentrate more on treatment, which is their passion, versus documentation." Ms. Blue also serves on Eleos Health's Customer Advisory Board .

On top of streamlining documentation, this partnership gives clinicians unique insights that highlight ongoing themes in their patient sessions, including suicidal thoughts and cognitive-behavioral therapy techniques, so they can pursue the best evidence-based practices.

"Partnering with CSG, an organization that's a national leader in bettering the lives of people living with mental illness, and intellectual and developmental disabilities, is an honor for the Eleos team," said Alon Joffe, CEO and Co-Founder, Eleos Health. "We are excited to see Eleos' tools save the CSG team time spent on documentation that can now be used to treat patients."

CSG's work with Eleos will utilize the latter's proprietary voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology to accurately identify evidence-based techniques that mitigate issues like therapist drift . NLU also interprets the meaning of behavioral health conversations, providing clinicians with objective feedback that can be used to quickly identify recurring themes, issues, and needs with patients.

About Eleos Health

Founded in 2020, Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations, Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers are setting a new standard for care.

About Community Services Group (CSG)

CSG was founded in 1972 with the goal of providing quality community-based intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) and mental health services in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. Today, they employ over 1,400 employees in 19 counties across Pennsylvania. CGS's specialized programs are designed to meet the needs of individuals and help them reach their full potential, focusing on empowering individuals and promoting independence and wellness. CSG is a Certified B Corporation. Learn more at csgonline.org.

