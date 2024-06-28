Community Solutions Releases Statement on Supreme Court Decision Allowing Cities to Criminalize Homelessness

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rosanne Haggerty, President and Chief Executive Officer at nonprofit Community Solutions, a leader in homelessness solutions, issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to rule in favor of the City of Grants Pass in Grants Pass v. Johnson, a case which determined whether it's unconstitutional for cities to arrest or ticket people for sleeping outside:

"The Supreme Court's decision is deeply disappointing. Arresting or fining people for experiencing homelessness is cruel — and it won't solve the problem.

"Countless studies show we can't police homelessness out of existence. But there are proven solutions to homelessness. It takes a community-wide effort to make sure that every person experiencing homelessness is accounted for and cared for.

"We've seen that communities can reduce homelessness when they set a clear goal and hold themselves accountable for meeting it. Gathering by-name data on every person experiencing homelessness helps communities accurately identify their needs and provide the right services.

This data helps cities make strategic investments in housing and services and allows them to track their progress to see if these interventions are working.

"Cities like Houston, Cincinnati, and Denver have successfully reduced homelessness using these methods.

"Leaders have a choice. The law now allows them to punish people for experiencing homelessness, but this won't solve the problem. Cities can make a different choice. By choosing proven solutions to homelessness, together we can create communities where everyone has a home."

About Community Solutions

Community Solutions is a nonprofit committed to creating a lasting end to homelessness that leaves no one behind. It leads Built for Zero, a movement of more than 100 communities in the United States working to measurably and equitably end homelessness. Using a data-driven methodology, these communities have changed how local systems work and the impact they can achieve. To date, 14 communities have reached functional zero, a milestone for ending homelessness for a population. Learn more at www.community.solutions or follow us at @CmtySolutions.

