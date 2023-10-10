Community Summit North America Welcomes 40+ Microsoft Speakers, 4500+ Attendees & NASCAR Champion Julia Landauer to Charlotte, N.C.

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Summit North America , the largest independent innovation, training, and education event for Microsoft Business Applications, is pleased to announce Microsoft executive speakers, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Partner Preconferences, and Featured Speaker Julia Landauer to the keynote program. The conference takes place October 15-20, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.

With Microsoft executives like Alfredo Ramirez, GM of GTM for Microsoft Business Applications joining the keynote program and leaders from Product, Engineering, Partner, and Field Teams delivering training and education sessions, Community Summit North America 2023 will feature nearly 50 speakers from Microsoft delivering technology roadmaps, product updates, and in-depth tutorials.

"We are thrilled to have such tremendous support and participation from Microsoft speakers this year," commented Community Director Pam Misialek. "It is an amazing complement to the 400+ speakers from the community who will be leading more than 600 sessions across the five days of the event!"

Community Summit North America will be preceded by two highly anticipated Preconference sessions on October 16th, both of which are at sell out capacity:

AI Summit Preconference will have approximately 250 attendees and include a keynote fireside chat with Microsoft AI and Power Platform leadership. It will also highlight practitioners describing how they have been transforming businesses with AI, as well as Microsoft MVPs sharing insights on ethical AI, app creation, CRM, customer success, and more through Copilot.

"It seems like every discussion surrounds AI today," explained Cam Sessinger, Editor of Dynamics Communities, "and AI Summit Preconference is the perfect venue to learn from both those on the forefront of developing new AI technologies and practitioners who've cracked the code on leveraging AI to drive real business outcomes."

Partners Preconference , created in collaboration with Microsoft Partner and Field experts, is a half-day program starting at 1pm . It includes a Dynamics Fiscal Year 2024 strategy keynote featuring Microsoft execs Cecilia Flombaum and Steve Cohen , followed by a series of sessions on working with the field, optimizing Partner Center, understanding incentives, and more. All programming is built to deliver actionable guidance, ideas, and roadmaps for Dynamics partners.

"I'm excited to see the addition of a partner pre-day," said Steve Cohen, General Manager of Business Applications, Corporate East. "It's always great for Microsoft to get face-to-face with partners and discuss how to optimize working together to help our customers and their teams achieve more."

The Keynote Program, running October 17th from the main stage, features a diverse and inspirational group of speakers including NASCAR Champion and STEM advocate Julia Landauer, senior executives from Mattress Firm and the Houston Texans and, as mentioned, Alfredo Ramirez of Microsoft defining why "Now is the time for AI."

"We are delighted to welcome this great group of speakers to the 2023 Keynote Program ," said Ryan Gonzales, Sales Director of Community Summit North America, "and it will be an honor to kick off the keynote session by introducing everyone to our 2023 Community Summit Scholarship winners, in partnership with TechFluent and Ludia Consulting. We cannot wait to welcome the 13 individuals who have been awarded an all-expense paid experience to start their user journey with us!"

"This opportunity aligns perfectly with TechFluent's mission of empowering individuals with both technical and soft skills, ensuring they are well-prepared for the tech industry. At TechFluent, we believe in the power of inclusion, passion, perseverance, paying it forward, and doing the right thing," said Liz McGlennen, Executive Director, TechFluent.

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is proud to be the producers of the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem, Community Summit North America. Summit NA has unmatched value with 500+ educational sessions to deliver end-to-end learning around all versions of Dynamics 365 FO/AX, CE/CRM & BC/NAV, Dynamics GP, Power Platform and the rise of AI through Copilot. 4000+ Microsoft Users and 200+ Consultants, Systems Integrators and ISVs come together for a week of peer education, training and learning to decrease complexity that will deliver results that companies demand.

We also bring the foundation of For User, By User to a year-round digital format with our learning platform, www.dynamicscommunities.com. Dynamics Communities represents collaboration, knowledge sharing, expertise, networking, and the decentralization of years of intelligence which can only be found in a passionate community of people.

