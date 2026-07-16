Community Support Grows Richmond Vona's Summer Bike Giveaway from 5 to 21 Bikes for Local Children

"City of Good Neighbors" Steps Up to Quadruple the Number of Bikes Being Donated to Children in Buffalo, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Vona, a Buffalo-based personal injury law firm, will be giving away a total of 21 bikes at their 2026 Bike Donation Event on Wednesday, July 22—16 more than they originally planned, thanks to the generosity of their community partners.

Representatives from Richmond Vona, including co-founders John Richmond and Keith Vona, will be in attendance at the community event, joined by the local businesses who helped make the expanded giveaway possible, including Sweet Buffalo, The Imagine Group, Reimer Home Services, Sweet Jenny's, MVP Network Consulting, PB Elder Law, Asset Protective Services, Inc., and Tom's Pro Bike. The event is part of Richmond Vona's ongoing #RVintheCommunity initiative.

"We started this giveaway hoping to brighten the summer for a handful of children, and our community partners helped turn it into something much bigger," said CEO John Richmond. "That generosity is what makes Buffalo so special. Because of this support, 21 children will leave with a new bike and a summer memory they'll never forget."

The overwhelming response from Richmond Vona's community partners reflects a shared commitment to investing in Buffalo's youth and making a meaningful difference in the city they call home, ensuring more children have the tools to get outside and stay active this summer.

Media are invited to attend to capture bike presentations, speak with organizers and sponsors, and celebrate the community effort that made this event possible. The event will offer photo and interview opportunities throughout the morning.

Event Details

What: Richmond Vona 2026 Summer Bike Giveaway

Richmond Vona 2026 Summer Bike Giveaway When: Wednesday, July 22, 9:30–11:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 22, 9:30–11:00 a.m. ET Where: Pierce-Arrow Museum, 263 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14203

Pierce-Arrow Museum, 263 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14203 Parking: Please enter at 202 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14203

About Richmond Vona

Richmond Vona is a Western New York personal injury law firm founded by co-founders John E. Richmond and Keith R. Vona, with offices in Buffalo, West Seneca, Niagara Falls, and Rochester, and is committed to accessible, compassionate advocacy and to giving back to the Western New York communities it serves through its ongoing #RVintheCommunity initiative. For more information, visit richmondvona.com.

SOURCE Richmond Vona