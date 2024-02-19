Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Provides Fresh, Local Food

CSA Week, Feb. 19-25, celebrates win-win relationship for Minnesota farmers, consumers

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Though the bounty of summer may feel far away, Minnesota farmers are busy preparing for the growing season. Feb. 19-25 is National Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Week and the perfect time to sign up for a CSA share.

Signing up for a CSA subscription is an active way to support local farmers and plan ahead for fresh, healthy eating. Minnesota Grown makes locating CSAs easy through its online directory, which lists more than 100 CSA farms with over 400 pick-up locations around the state.

"The CSA is the original subscription model," said Rachel Wandrei, marketing manager for Minnesota Grown at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. "Consumers sign up in advance, typically in winter or early spring, and then receive installments of fresh local food to enjoy throughout the harvest season."

For the consumer, benefits of a CSA subscription include access to high-quality, great-tasting local foods, supporting a small business, and knowing where their food is coming from. While most CSA shares offer in-season vegetables and fruits, other products like eggs, bread, cheese, meat, and flowers can be purchased directly from farms in the same way.

CSA benefits for the farmer include building close relationships with their community, and a critical stream of revenue during the months where farm income is typically low while expenses are high due to seed and input costs at the beginning of every growing season.

"Each CSA program is unique in what it offers, so it's a good idea to review the options in the Minnesota Grown online directory to find what is right for you," Wandrei said. "From different size shares to customization options, to add-ons such as eggs, baked goods, garlic, and more, there's something that will be the right fit for you. Splitting a share with a friend, coworker or another family can also be a great way to try a CSA. Most importantly, choose a CSA with a convenient pick-up location, and be ready to enjoy what is in season!"

The Minnesota Grown Program is a statewide partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota producers of specialty crops and livestock. The Minnesota Grown Directory includes more than 1,000 member farms, markets, and producers statewide. For more information, visit MinnesotaGrown.com.

