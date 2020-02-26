CommunityConnect Labs Launches New Public Charge Assistance Solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb, 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to provide clear and useful information for immigrants about the new Public Charge rules that went into effect this week, CommunityConnect Labs (CCL), launched a new product, Public Charge Assistance. CCL is a non-profit organization offering government and public service providers customer service technology solutions to connect with the communities they serve. CCL's Public Charge Assistance solution empowers organizations to easily clarify an individuals' eligibility for benefits and educate them on the new rules with speed, veracity and scale.

The new Public Charge rule alters the list of government programs that will label immigrant enrollees as a "public charge." These changes are expected to cause many qualified recipients to drop their use of programs ranging from going for check-ups at their doctor's to enrolling their kids in afterschool programs out of fear of risking their immigration status. There are 47 million immigrants living in the USA. As such, service providers and government agencies anticipate high call volumes from immigrants inquiring about changes.

"Our goal is to reduce confusion about Public Charge," said Perla Ni, CEO and founder of CCL. "Public Charge Assistance helps people get answers quickly and empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer service without overburdening their staff."

The Public Charge Assistance solution has proven to improve customer experience with 24/7 automated response services. The technology is easily accessible and can be used via webchat or SMS in multiple user languages, including English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

"We want members of our community to feel confident about using public benefits," said Hope Nakamura, directing attorney at Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County. "CCL's Public Charge Assistance allows individuals to learn which immigration statuses don't need to be concerned about using benefits so they can continue getting the help their families need."

How it works

The Public Charge Assistance solution allows customers to use text or webchat to start the conversational screening process. They are then prompted to answer a few questions. All submitted answers are then used to calculate an individual's eligibility for various programs. People who have additional questions can get info. about local, pro-bono legal services.

In addition to the Public Charge Assistance, CCL recently released a suite of Census Outreach solutions. These solutions help governments to engage residents and offer help desk support. CCL is currently supporting the State of Minnesota, Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Illinois and other local, state and federal entities committed to ensure a complete and accurate 2020 Census.

About CommunityConnect Labs

CommunityConnect Labs (CCL) is a non-profit organization offering government and service providers with customer service technology solutions for the communities they serve. CCL offers secure, confidential and multilingual solutions, enabling governments and service providers to offer their communities effective and exceptional customer experience. CCL partners with world-class technology providers including Microsoft, Amazon and Twilio to bring together best-in-breed customer service technology to the public sector. Solutions include customer service chatbots and messaging, comprehensive survey tools, service eligibility screening tools, document collection, solutions for scheduling, and for deadline and appointment reminders.

Contact:

Sahana Jayaraman

CommunityConnect Labs

Mobile: 480-209-3945

Email: sahana.jayaraman@gmail.com

SOURCE CommunityConnect Labs