Commusoft Releases Out-of-the-box Contract Management Solution to Build Recurring Revenue

This new functionality comes with a fully integrated payment system through GoCardless, helping trade businesses increase revenue during the slow season.

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commusoft's new solution offers unparalleled flexibility in handling commercial and residential agreements for B2C, B2B, and B2B2C companies. This out-of-the-box solution empowers businesses to manage their service contracts effortlessly.

The GoCardless and Commusoft partnership allows trades businesses to offer bank payments through Pull-ACH to their customers and get paid faster. This includes collecting monthly recurring payments for a boiler care plan, or collecting monthly recurring payments for a boiler care plan or the rent and fees owed to landlords and managing agents.

Clients can manage a variety of residential service contracts across a large volume of customers. It's never been easier to scale residential offering:

Offer recurring billing cycles

Accept direct debit and ACH payments

Create contract templates

Automate contract renewals

Reduce debt-chasing

Clients can also handle highly complex commercial service contracts, and mitigate operational risks for them & their customers at every step of the journey:

Create complex contracts

Serve diverse business types

Ensure a smooth renewal process

Customize PPM schedules

Provide custom SLAs

"Recurring revenue is the holy grail of all revenue. Everyone wants it," Says Jason Morjaria, Founder of Commusoft. "Trade companies are no different. We want to empower every company that services, maintains, or installs to offer service contracts to their customers. There's no need to worry about invoicing, payment collection, or contract management. We want our clients to focus on their customers, not the admin."

"Rio Pools have used the contracts functionality in Commusoft to schedule in our regular maintenance visits for both our commercial and domestic customers." Says Ian, Service Team Lead at Rio Pools Construction Ltd. "This has helped us ensure all required maintenance visits on our customers' swimming pools, spas, and the associated equipment are carried out and that nothing gets missed."

"Tradespeople are busy enough; there's no reason to add to their burden with payments admin. After all, no one enjoys or has time for tasks like chasing late payments," says Seb Hempstead, VP of Partnerships at GoCardless. "That's why we're excited to provide our Pull-ACH capabilities through Commusoft, helping tradespeople pull funds on the day they're due and simplifying the back-end with automatic reconciliation."

About Commusoft: Commusoft is a technology company that builds web-based and mobile solutions for trade companies. With innovative business management and refined customer journeys, Commusoft clients are in complete control of their growth.

About GoCardless: GoCardless is a global bank payment company that helps more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments -- without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries.

For more information, visit: https://www.commusoft.us/jobs/service-contract-management-software/

Contact Information:

Commusoft

Vanessa Barrett

[email protected]

+447478008721

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409996/Commusoft_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Commusoft