CommutAir, a United Express Carrier, Announces Rotor Transition Program (RTP)

Military veteran rotor pilots already meet the 750-hour restricted Air Transport Pilot (ATP) requirements, but many fall short of the 250 Pilot-in-Command hours required in a fixed wing aircraft. CommutAir will financially assist pilots with up to $22,100 to complete fixed wing certificate requirements.

The key differentiator of CommutAir's RTP program is that an RTP participant can make their own flying arrangements at their local flight school or flying club and not require to relocate to some far-away "pre-approved" flight school. Another distinguishing feature of the CommutAir RTP is that it is also available to civilian helicopter pilots seeking an airline job.

"We designed these family and finance-friendly features after consulting with the rotor pilot community. Continuing to work, keeping family together, starting in the RTP even before leaving service, making flexible and local flying arrangements, welcoming civilian pilots – these were some of the enhancements to the program after the feedback sessions," said Subodh Karnik, President & CEO.

For details of this program, visit www.flycommutair.com/rotor-transition-program/

Careers

Through 2019, CommutAir will triple in size to an all-jet fleet of 61 aircraft and actively hire in all areas. CommutAir's industry-leading Pilot benefits include:

Guaranteed Captain Pay after Year 1

Quarterly Captain Retention Bonuses

Rapid upgrades

Top-Tier pay and benefits – including the industry's first and best Commuter policy

About CommutAir

Founded in 1989, CommutAir operates as United Express and is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. CommutAir operates ~900 weekly flights to 30+ destinations, using the Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, from bases in Newark, NJ, and Washington-Dulles. CommutAir's 900+ employees are well-known in the industry for fostering a family culture and a friendly work environment.

